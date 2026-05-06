Jeremy Boreing said he severed ties with Candice Owens after she crossed the line with one disparaging comment.

Boreing commended Candace Owens' grit and ambition, both of which contributed to her rise at The Daily Wire. 'I'm not the cause of Candace's talent or fame, but I did play a role,' Boreing told the Daily Mail. 'I should have been more discerning.'

Boreing's compliment was somewhat backhanded, however. He said the same traits that realised Owens' potential also led to her eventual exit from The Daily Wire. 'Fame is the driving, fundamental priority in her life. Once you see it, you can't unsee it,' he claimed, asserting that Owens would have inevitably, irreparably been at odds with the media outlet.

Jeremy Boreing 'Exposes' Candace Owens' Core Conviction

He recounted disagreeing with Owens' affiliation with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, as well as her allegedly populist leanings. 'I said, 'Candace, what is it that you actually believe?'' he recounted asking her. 'That's when she said the unbelievable line: I believe what the people believe, I'm the voice of the people... She views herself as primarily a famous person. She is going to give the people what they want.'

Boreing said that he managed to see through all their spats save for one, when Owens accused a rabbi of 'drinking the blood of Christians. That's just one of the many instances she broke non-disparagement obligations to The Daily Wire, but it was really the straw that broke the camel's back.

'I'd been uncomfortable with a lot of what she had said in the months leading up to that, but really, if there was a straw, it was the blood libel,' he said. 'A centuries-old trope used by anti-Semites to defame the Jews, from my point of view, that was the point of no return.'

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Boreing also framed Owens as someone who builds influence through provocation rather than persuasion. He said Owens primarily chased after clicks and attention, which is frustrating for anyone intending to challenge her convictions.

'Everyone who stands up to her is engaged in an action that's fundamentally about worldview, ideology, morality and truth. And that's not even the game Candace is playing,' he explained.

'She used to tell [PragerU CEO] Marissa Strite that her goal was to be the most famous woman in the world,' he asserted. 'She said it in a different way to me, but she said essentially the same thing, which is that she wanted to be Oprah.'

Boreing Says Candice Owens' Upward Trajectory Is 'Unstoppable'

Owens' upward trajectory really took off when she joined The Daily Wire in early 2021. She hosted her eponymous show for three years, but everything turned sour in November 2023, when she criticised Ben Shapiro's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. That tension only escalated, leading to her exit in March 2024.

'Once you sort of accept, as I have, that what she's really engaged in is a kind of rhetorical pornography, that what she really exists to do is to make herself famous through titillation and gnostic secret knowledge, you realise that you don't defeat pornography by saying that it's bad,' Boreing said. 'I don't think you can stop Candace from doing what she's doing.'