Candace Owens offered a sharp response after US President Donald Trump referred to her and several other conservative commentators as 'stupid people,' 'NUT JOBS,' and 'TROUBLEMAKERS' in a social media post on 10 April 2026.

On Friday, the US president targeted prominent right-wing media personalities after being criticised for his approach to the Iran war, publicly calling them as people with 'Low IQs,' something he said they all have in common.

In a post on his official Truth Social account, Trump wrote that the quartet, which included Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, were 'NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some "free" and cheap publicity.'

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The president reiterated that they have 'all been fighting me for years,' claiming that the conservative commentators are pleased about Iran obtaining a 'nuclear weapon,' before calling the nation 'the Number One State Sponsor of Terror.'

Trump: 'These So-Called 'Pundits' are LOSERS'

In the fiery social media post that escalated his long-running feud with the aforementioned social meda voices, Trump dismissed the quartet as 'pundits' and 'LOSERS,' accusing them of chasing attention through what he described as 'Third Rate Podcasts' rather than reflecting the views of his political base.

'Their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn't have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of "TRUMP,' Trump said before calling them 'Hand Flailing Fools.'

He went on to insult former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, saying he 'couldn't even finish College,' and that he was a 'broken man when he got fired from Fox' who should 'see a good psychiatrist.'

He also spun insults for Megyn Kelly, a former television news anchor, saying she 'nastily asked me the now famous, 'Only Rosie O'Donnell' question,' and then moved on to Candace Owens, whom he called 'Crazy,' and whom he says 'accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not.'

In contrast, Trump regarded the First Lady of France as 'a far more beautiful woman than Candace.' 'Bankrupt Alex Jones,' Trump continued, 'who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax,' was his final attack to the four, though not ending his blunt message just quite yet.

Responses from the Right-Wing Media Personalities

The remarks sparked swift reactions from several of the conservative media figures named in the post, with each offering a different tone in response to the criticism.

Candace Owens' sharp push-back directly responded to the president's comments, dismissing the attack and framing it as evidence of growing tensions within the conservative movement. Owens posted a screenshot of Trump's post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, 'It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.'

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

Carlson, Kelly, and Jones also weighed in in different patterns, all reflecting varying degrees of criticism and distance from the president's remarks.

Candace Owens' relationship with Trump has shifted repeatedly in recent months. Though once considered a vocal supporter of Trump, Owens has more recently become one of his most outspoken conservative critics.