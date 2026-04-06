Candace Owens, the American conservative commentator and former Trump ally, has sparked fierce controversy by calling for the removal of President Donald Trump and claiming that 'satanic Zionists' now control the White House.

In a social media post shared on 5 April, Owens labelled the administration 'satanic' and urged Congress and foreign leaders to take action, saying Trump has been 'convinced he is a messiah.'

This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed.

All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 5, 2026

From Trump Supporter to Vocal Critic

For context, Owens rose to prominence in conservative circles as a commentator and strategist closely aligned with Donald Trump's political rise.

She began her career as a conservative activist and gained national attention after joining Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in 2017, where she became communications director and toured the country speaking to students about conservative values. Trump himself publicly praised her work in May 2018, calling her an 'ever‑expanding group of very smart 'thinkers' and saying it was 'wonderful to watch and hear the dialogue going on...so good for our Country!'

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Over the years, Candace Owens made her name by sharply attacking progressive ideas, opposing concepts like critical race theory and staunchly defending Donald Trump. She became a familiar face on Fox News, YouTube, and other right‑wing platforms, known for bold rhetoric and culture‑war commentary.

But in recent years, her relationship with the conservative establishment—and with Trump in particular—began to change. After the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with whom Owens had been close and had previously worked, she started to question official explanations and make increasingly controversial claims about the circumstances of his death.

Owens pushed unverified theories suggesting powerful groups might have been involved and criticised how the investigation was being handled, including publicly accusing figures associated with Turning Point USA of betrayal. Kirk's widow, Erika, publicly urged Owens to stop spreading speculation, and even after a private meeting between the two, Owens continued to insist she had not retracted her claims.

Owens' latest social media post continued that shift.

Instead of defending Trump's actions, she characterised his administration as dangerous and unwell, urging that 'other countries' should recognise what she described as instability at the heart of American leadership. Owens also previously told audiences in other recent interviews that she is 'embarrassed' by having backed Trump in previous elections and calling his choices 'a chronic disappointment.'

That break has not only surprised former allies but also placed Owens at odds with much of the conservative movement.

Owens on Zionism After Charlie's Death

This isn't the first time Owens has promoted ideas that many see as antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Owens' anti-Israel remarks escalated in the months after conservative activist Charlie's assassination.

At the time, Owens suggested that various governments or intelligence services could have been involved in or had foreknowledge about the killing, including, at times, insinuations about Israeli or French involvement.

One specific theme she pushed after Kirk's death was that there had been an intervention in the Hamptons intended to stop him from speaking publicly about Israel, and that pro‑Israel figures were upset that he had begun questioning aspects of Israeli policy.

She was also let go from The Daily Wire and temporarily banned from YouTube after sharing claims that Jewish people control the media.

Critics, including civil rights groups and mainstream Jewish organisations, say her use of words like 'Zionists' in connection with plots or betrayals echoes old antisemitic ideas about secret control and harmful intentions, even when she presents it as political opinion. Some conservatives have also distanced themselves from her claims, saying they are not only misleading but potentially dangerous.