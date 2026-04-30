Erika Kirk, chief executive of Turning Point USA and widow of its founder Charlie Kirk, has rejected allegations from commentator Candace Owens linking her to her husband's death, describing the claims as false and damaging.

The dispute has drawn attention within US conservative circles and comes alongside Kirk's criticism of political commentary and satire, including comments by television host Jimmy Kimmel. Kirk said she has faced sustained personal attacks in the months since her husband's death, which she described as 'dehumanising'.

Her comments were made in a video released on 29 April, where she also referred to a reported incident during the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD), an annual event attended by journalists, politicians and public figures. Details of that incident have not been independently confirmed.

Dispute Over Allegations

Kirk addressed claims made by Owens, who has alleged without providing evidence that she was involved in her husband's death, rejecting them as 'grossly dishonest'. The allegation has circulated widely online and among political commentators, though no supporting evidence has been presented.

She said the claims had spread across social media and commentary platforms, contributing to what she described as an 'epidemic of dehumanisation', in which public figures are 'repeatedly misrepresented or targeted without evidence'.

Kirk added that the allegations had intensified scrutiny of her role at Turning Point USA and prompted further commentary about her personal life, including criticism of her leadership following her husband's death. She did not provide details about the origin of the allegation.

Owens has not publicly provided evidence to support the claim and has not responded to Kirk's latest comments. The allegation remains unsubstantiated.

Read more Critics Urge Turning Point USA to Remove Erika Kirk as Backlash Grows Over Show Appearance Critics Urge Turning Point USA to Remove Erika Kirk as Backlash Grows Over Show Appearance

Response To Comedy Remarks

Kirk also criticised the tone of political commentary in the United States, pointing to a joke by Kimmel about First Lady Melania Trump. She said the remark referred to the First Lady as having the 'glow of an expected widow' shortly before the WHCD.

Kirk said such language risks normalising references to violence involving public figures and reflects a shift in how political figures are discussed in entertainment formats.

Erika Kirk has unleashed an attack against Druski and Candace Owens



‘I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband’ pic.twitter.com/b0JMtunxsk — Pubity (@pubity) April 29, 2026

ERIKA KIRK: “Every morning I have to wake up & hear Candace Owens claim that I murdered my husband.”



1. Candace has never claimed that Erika personally killed Charlie.



2. Erika was definitely Charlie’s handler & knew about the assassination beforehand. pic.twitter.com/mWxGKTwXjE — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 29, 2026

‘I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, AND I HAVE CANDACE OWENS CLAIMING I MURDERED MY HUSBAND’ — Erika Kirk



‘Every morning, I wake up to a new headline LYING ABOUT ME’ pic.twitter.com/VEYzDByukE — RT (@RT_com) April 29, 2026

Reaction to Kirk's remarks has been mixed across social media platforms. Some users questioned her response to satire, while others responded with mockery, including commentary on her clothing and presentation.

WHCD Incident Raises Questions

In the same video, Kirk described confusion during the WHCD after what she described as gunshots inside the venue. She said some attendees began recording events on their phones while the situation was still unclear.

Candace Owens thinks Erika Kirk set herself up to be filmed leaving the WHCD sobbing, so she’s offering $10,000 to anyone who has footage showing who was filming Erika as she left that night.



Insane.



She then further goes on to say it was a coordinated effort because the clip… pic.twitter.com/4YJWv3hmmv — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) April 29, 2026

Authorities have since identified the suspected gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, 31. He has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, alongside multiple weapons offences.

Kirk linked the reported incident to wider concerns about political division in the United States.

Call For Civility

Kirk ended her address with a call for more measured political discourse, saying that sustained personal attacks and unverified allegations risk undermining public debate and discouraging open engagement across political lines.

She referred to her late husband's work with Turning Point USA, which she said aimed to encourage open discussion across political differences, and said she intended to continue that approach.