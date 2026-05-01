Erika Kirk called out critics and detractors whom she said 'perverted the truth' about the murder of Charlie Kirk, her husband.

Kirk has spoken out about 'the evil in this world' in the aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting. 'Our country has become unrecognisable,' she prefaced in an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Erika Kirk Slams WHCA Shooting Incident

'These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband,' she said, referring to the culminating events leading to Charlie Kirk's killing in September 2025.

'They have continuously tried to assassinate the president,' she added. 'And anyone who stands in their way is labelled hateful, racist, fascist, and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest.'

She also addressed all of the insensitive remarks and jokes made at her expense, including the alleged Druski parody video. 'Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me,' she said. 'I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO.'

Addressing Candice Owens' Allegations of Murder

Read more Erika Kirk Accused of 'Unhinged Rant' After Emotional Video Blaming Critics for Husband's Death Erika Kirk Accused of 'Unhinged Rant' After Emotional Video Blaming Critics for Husband's Death

A key point of her message was directly aimed at conservative political commentator Candice Owens, who was friends with Charlie Kirk. Owens has been making multiple allegations deemed by critics as conspiracy theories, including one which claimed Erika was complicit in Charlie's death.

'I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband,' Kirk stated. Challenging her critics, she said she hoped to have met them at last Saturday's WHCA dinner, so that she could put a face to those who have tried to 'dehumanise' her.

'Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?' citing an unnamed Daily Mail journalist she met at the event. Noting the other media outlets that were represented there, they agreed it's possible to set aside polarising opinions for the sake of a unified cause, at least for a brief moment.

'For one night you are able to put aside all of your differences for the sake of freedom of speech,' she recalled telling the correspondent. 'And then by Monday morning, things will go back to being an absolute bloodbath between all of you. To which she replied, literally she said, 'I know. Isn't it special, right? Isn't tonight so special?'

Erika Kirk's Message to Jimmy Kimmel

Kirk did not grill Owens' allegation or the possible motivation behind it. But earlier in her message, Charlie Kirk's widow explained why it's absurd to even suggest that she had something to do with his brutal death.

'If you can just pause and just take a minute and ask yourself, how would you feel if even just one person made cruel jokes about the attempted murder of your loved one?' Kirk challenged, referring to TV host Jimmy Kimmel's recent joke about the President.

Kimmel did a parody sketch of WHCA roast two days before the event. The host roasted Donald Trump's politics and contemporaries in the mock speech, describing Melania Trump as 'having the glow of an expectant widow' at one point. Kimmel has since clarified that joke as a reference to Donald and Melania's age difference, dismissing links to last Saturday's assassination attempt.

'The most unthinkable tragedies have now become commonplace in our daily headlines,' Kirk asserted. 'And yet the media finds a way to conveniently explain away violence... What is happening right now is something none of us can afford to ignore. This is what we're up against.'