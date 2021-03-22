Jeremy Clarkson unleashed on Meghan Markle in defense of Piers Morgan who quit "Good Morning Britain" in the fallout of his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

The former "Top Gear" presenter expressed his firm trust in the British monarchy's resilience. He said it will remain strong despite the duchess' revelations in her Oprah interview. He insisted that the monarchy will be "able to weather the banal musings of a silly little cable TV actress."

Clarkson even claimed that Meghan Markle is "revered by the young and the stupid." He called her "toast" and rejected the idea that her presence will in any way destroy the monarchy.

"Yes, she is much revered by the young and the stupid who believe that her brand of simpering victimhood will one day bring down the monarchy, but it won't," he wrote in an op-ed for The Sun.

Clarkson suggested that Meghan Markle and her revelations no longer hold substance. He said her Oprah interview "has already been kicked into the long grass by other more important stories," like Boris Johnson and buses.

The outspoken journalist even referenced the late Princess Diana when he predicted the former "Suits" star's future. He said that in five years, the Duchess of Sussex will feature in the news as she gets caught up in her own personal affairs. Clarkson referenced tabloid photos of the late Princess of Wales following her divorce from Prince Charles.

"Trust me on this one. Markle's toast, and within five years, I suspect she'll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy's yacht in the Med, and poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all," he said.

Clarkson's criticism of Meghan Markle comes after Morgan made it known on "Good Morning Britain" that he does not believe anything she told Oprah. He insisted that she lied about the racism issues she raised and even about her suicidal thoughts. His comments about the Duchess of Sussex prompted over 57,000 complaints to broadcast watchdog Ofcom and led to his exit on the breakfast show.