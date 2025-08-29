Singer and songwriter Jessie J has postponed the UK and European dates of her Acoustic Tour and cancelled her North American shows as she prepares for another surgery linked to her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Her rescheduled European dates will now take place in April 2026, while tickets for cancelled US performances will be automatically refunded. Cities impacted by the change include London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Another Surgery Ahead

In a statement shared on 28 August, the 37-year-old said the procedure was 'nothing too serious' but needed to happen before the end of the year, which conflicted with her touring calendar. 'I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better.' she told fans.

The latest surgery will mark the second time Jessie has undergone a procedure. Previously, at the beginning of August, she also revealed that she was hospitalised for an infection six weeks after the first surgery, though it turned out not to be a blood clot.

This latest setback has raised concern among fans who had taken comfort in her earlier update that tests showed no spread of the disease after her first surgery.

Why Fans Are Concerned

The announcement comes just weeks after Jessie J said her initial surgery had been successful, with tests showing no spread of the cancer. That news had been a relief to many, as early-stage breast cancer, when caught quickly, carries a 99% five-year survival rate, according to oncologists.

The NHS similarly stresses that early detection often allows for less aggressive treatment and faster recovery.

Still, experts warn that a second operation so soon highlights how unpredictable recovery can be. Additional surgeries may be required to remove remaining tissue or for reconstructive purposes, but this underscores that treatment is ongoing, not finished.

The Toll on Her Career

The cancelled tour is proof of just how deeply the illness has disrupted Jessie's professional plans. The 'Price Tag' singer acknowledged she had dreamed of bringing her acoustic tour to the US, but admitted she has to 'be realistic' about the demands of performing while her body is still healing.

Fortunately, Jessie has an excellent support system, including family, peers, and fans.

Rita Ora was among the first to send encouragement, writing, 'Health comes first. Love you girl ❤️.' Fans also flooded Jessie's social media with similar messages, insisting her well-being is more important than any concert.

Despite the setbacks, Jessie reassured her followers that she will return to the stage once her health allows. 'I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make,' she told fans.

What This Means Going Forward

Furthermore, Jessie J's postponed tour and second surgery indicate that her health journey is far from over, despite earlier positive signs. While she has emphasised that the procedure is not life-threatening, the delay highlights the physical and emotional toll of breast cancer recovery.

For now, her focus remains firmly on healing, and she has made clear that music, though central to her life, must wait until her body is healed.

As Jessie herself summed it up, 'I'm living in the moment and trying to do the best.'

On a brighter note, Jessie has promised fans 'a lot of new music' ahead. She revealed she is co-designing her upcoming album cover, while her latest single, 'Believe in Magic,' is already out.