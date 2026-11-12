Actor Jim Caviezel says Jesus appeared at the foot of his bed around 5 a.m. and persuaded him to portray Christ in Mel Gibson's 2004 film The Passion of the Christ. The actor recounted the alleged encounter on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, a podcast episode released on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

For context, Caviezel, 58, said he had decided to abandon the project after meeting with a producer. He recalled telling his manager he would not accept the part, despite later becoming closely associated with the role.

Jim Caviezel Describes Alleged Jesus Encounter at 5 A.M.

Speaking to Hannity, Caviezel recalled sensing a presence shortly after 5 a.m. Although his eyes remained closed, he believed he was awake and described a figure sitting cross-legged at the foot of his bed.

The actor identified the figure as Jesus and claimed he was told his Catholic faith did not oblige him to accept the film role. Caviezel recalled replying, 'Get somebody else.'

According to Caviezel, the figure appeared saddened and responded, 'I don't have anybody else.' The actor said the exchange persuaded him to reconsider, believing the film was part of a larger purpose.

“I don't have anybody else.”



Jim Caviezel recalls the moment he says Jesus appeared at the foot of his bed before taking on his role in The Passion of the Christ.



Full episode out Tuesday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. pic.twitter.com/cY1Vtek4mv — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 8, 2026

When Hannity asked whether he genuinely believed Jesus had been there, Caviezel answered, '100%.'

Caviezel described the experience as occurring in a state between sleeping and waking, rather than an ordinary visual encounter. His account remains a personal religious claim, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the alleged appearance.

He also described another experience during production, claiming he embraced a weeping figure he believed was Jesus. Caviezel recalled seeing playing cards featuring kings, queens and jacks, which he associated with people who had misused their gifts.

He interpreted the scene as a spiritual warning about personal responsibility and the consequences of misusing his abilities.

The actor also discussed the physical hardships of filming, including hypothermia and a lightning strike. A contemporary report from October 2003 documented a lightning incident involving Caviezel and assistant director Jan Michelini during production in Italy.

Why Jim Caviezel Called Donald Trump 'The New Moses'

Caviezel has previously used biblical imagery while expressing support for President Donald Trump. During a July 2023 appearance on Fox & Friends, he promoted Sound of Freedom and discussed human trafficking.

At the time, Trump was a former president seeking another term. Caviezel argued that Trump should return to the White House because he believed the Republican would pursue traffickers.

'This is the new Moses,' Caviezel said of Trump, adding, 'I'm still Jesus, but he's the new Moses.'

The second remark referred to his portrayal of Christ in The Passion of the Christ. Caviezel also said he and producer Eduardo Verástegui had attended a screening with Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, the previous evening.

His comments were political praise and a prediction about Trump's potential actions, rather than a verified outcome.

Back on Hannity's podcast, Caviezel discussed whether portraying Jesus had restricted his opportunities in Hollywood. Asked about the role's impact on his career, he replied, 'Oh, it limited me.'

His latest film, Ghost Soldier, opened in US cinemas on 11 November 2026. Caviezel also portrays King Herod in Zero A.D.: The Birth of Christ, scheduled for release in the United States and Canada on 11 December 2026.