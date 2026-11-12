A gold-painted statue mocking President Donald Trump's bone spur diagnosis appeared on Washington's National Mall on Monday, 9 November 2026.

Titled The Foot Soldier, the installation ridicules the medical exemption that allowed Trump to avoid military service during the Vietnam War.

The artwork revisits a controversy surrounding Trump's military history, including allegations that his 1968 diagnosis helped him avoid the draft. Installed ahead of Veterans Day, the sculpture depicts the president seated, clutching his bare foot rather than standing in military uniform.

What Is a Bone Spur? Trump's Condition Explained

A bone spur, medically known as an osteophyte, is an additional growth of bone tissue that develops along existing bones.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these growths commonly occur around joints, heels and areas exposed to repeated stress.

You forgot the mascot, Toey pic.twitter.com/WBryRXdlwv — Susan 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@susiebuckeye) November 10, 2026

Despite their name, bone spurs are generally smooth rather than sharp. They can develop as a result of ageing, osteoarthritis, injuries or the body's response to damaged tissue.

Many people experience no symptoms whatsoever. Others develop pain, stiffness, swelling or difficulty moving, particularly when a growth irritates surrounding tissue or compresses nearby nerves.

Treatment depends on the severity of symptoms. Doctors may recommend rest, ice, anti-inflammatory medication, supportive footwear or physical therapy. Surgery is generally reserved for cases involving persistent or serious symptoms.

The medical distinction matters because a bone spur diagnosis does not automatically establish whether someone is physically incapable of performing military service. That determination depends on the individual's condition and the applicable medical standards.

Trump received four educational deferments and a medical deferment associated with bone spurs in his heels during the Vietnam War. However, questions about the circumstances surrounding that diagnosis have persisted for years.

In February 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen questioned the medical deferment during testimony before the US House Oversight Committee. Cohen said Trump had attributed his exemption to a bone spur but failed to provide medical records when asked. He also alleged that Trump told him, 'You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Vietnam.'

Those allegations and statements do not independently establish that the diagnosis was fabricated.

'The Foot Soldier' Statue Turns Trump's Bone Spurs Into Political Satire

Created by the anonymous artist collective The Secret Handshake, the sculpture appeared near the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden. Its deliberately grand presentation contrasts with its subject: a president apparently preoccupied with his foot.

A plaque beneath the figure describes Trump as a 'soldier in spirit' who reached the 'front lines of dodging the draft'. The joke is hardly subtle, particularly with Veterans Day providing the backdrop.

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Secret Handshake installed The Foot Soldier, a gold statue mocking Trump’s bone spurs, on the National Mall. It stands across the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden. pic.twitter.com/moMvDah6Mg — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) November 9, 2026

The artists also introduced Toey, a six-foot-tall mascot dressed as an oversized toe. The character stood beside the sculpture, turning the installation into an unusual public performance and a visual protest.

The group has previously used provocative monuments to criticise Trump, including installations referencing his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Here, the target is narrower: the contrast between celebrating military sacrifice and having avoided the draft.

The artists said the statue and mascot would remain on display through Veterans Day on 11 November. Their choice of timing left visitors confronting a pointed question about military service and political leadership, beneath a monument dedicated to a foot.

The White House rejected the criticism, dismissing the artists as 'Democrat activists' suffering from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'.