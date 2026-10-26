Joe Rogan has jokingly suggested giving world leaders seven grams of psychedelic mushrooms and playing music to resolve their nuclear disagreements, but the unusual proposal comes from a man who has already influenced President Donald Trump's approach to psychedelic medicine.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring actor Michael Douglas on 14 October, the pair discussed whether Trump could persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce their countries' nuclear arsenals.

When Douglas questioned Putin's willingness to surrender nuclear weapons, Rogan suggested bringing leaders together for a psychedelic experience, complete with music and beanbags.

The exchange was light-hearted, but it followed a serious appeal from Douglas for nuclear disarmament.

What Michael Douglas Asked of Trump

Douglas argued that the United States and Russia should dramatically reduce, or even give up, their nuclear stockpiles. He pointed to Ukraine surrendering its own arsenal as a precedent, Yahoo News UK reported.

His condition was that Trump would have to spend the next two years of his presidency negotiating with Putin to get there.

Douglas has long campaigned on the issue. He is a UN Messenger of Peace, and he linked his interest to his 1979 film The China Syndrome, which was followed twelve days later by the Three Mile Island accident.

Rogan Calls It 'Utopian'

Rogan said he would love a world without nuclear weapons but called the idea 'utopian'. He doubted any country with a military would give up its arsenal while others kept theirs.

Later in the conversation he joked that world leaders could be given seven grams of mushrooms each and sat on beanbags, according to the transcript. Douglas moved the conversation on.

Trump himself joked 'Can I have some, please?' at the April signing of his psychedelics order, IBTimes UK reported. The order only starts federal reviews and does not reschedule psilocybin or ibogaine.

The Nobel Backdrop

The pledge landed days after the Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 prize to former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay. Fox News reported that Trump responded by claiming he had settled eight wars.

He has since attacked Norway at a Michigan rally, IBTimes UK reported, saying 'Frankly, Norway sucks'.

The 'eight wars' claim has been disputed. As IBTimes UK reported in September, an Associated Press fact check found it heavily exaggerated, crediting him with ending the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict and securing a Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire while noting other conflicts remain unresolved.

Why a Deal Is Harder Than a Pledge

Reuters reported on 19 October that Trump said he was open to arms-control talks with Xi and Putin as soon as next month. The White House has reportedly discussed a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November, and the Kremlin said the idea had come up in talks.

China's foreign ministry said its nuclear strength is not comparable to that of the US and Russia. The New START treaty, which capped the two biggest arsenals, expired earlier this year, Reuters noted.

Trump has also said a denuclearising deal could happen but does not have to happen this year. That sits uneasily with Douglas's call for two years of sustained negotiation.

What to Watch Next

The first test is whether the Shenzhen meeting goes ahead. Neither the White House nor the Russian and Chinese embassies responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Rogan attended the Oval Office signing of the psychedelics order on 18 April and has since criticised the president's Iran campaign, calling it 'insane', according to IBTimes UK's report on their relationship.