In 2023, Apple TV+ has released a documentary that revisits the final minutes of John Lennon on 8 December 1980 outside The Dakota in Manhattan.

The series, titled John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, brings forward first-hand accounts that explain who witnessed the shooting, what they saw, why the attack happened, and how the final moments unfolded.

The documentary uses fresh testimonies to show how the John Lennon shooter, Mark David Chapman, carried out the attack and how stunned bystanders reacted. These accounts reveal John Lennon's last words, which were kept quiet for years.

John Lennon's Chilling Last Words

The documentary presents new details from the concierge on duty that night. Jay Hastings stood inside the reception area of The Dakota, where Lennon lived with Yoko Ono and their son. Hastings said Lennon entered the building moments after the gunfire. He recalled hearing Lennon speak his final words. Hastings said, 'He runs past me. He goes, "I'm shot"'.

Hastings saw Lennon collapse. He added, 'He had blood coming out of his mouth. He just collapsed on the floor'. Hastings then tried to help him. He said he removed Lennon's glasses and placed them on the desk. He remembered Ono screaming for help, saying, 'Get an ambulance, get an ambulance, get an ambulance'.

Another witness, taxi driver Richard Peterson, saw the shooting from his cab parked outside the building. Peterson said that 'Lennon was walking in and this kid says, 'John Lennon'. He described Chapman as a 'chunky guy' standing near the entrance. Peterson then watched the attack. He said, 'I'm watching him shoot him. This guy just shot John Lennon'.

Peterson first thought the event was staged. He said he looked around for cameras and lights. He added, 'I thought they were filming a movie, but I didn't see any lights or cameras, so I realised, "Hey, this isn't a movie"'.

Remembering John Lennon's Tragic Night

Lennon was killed on 8 December 1980 outside his Manhattan home. Chapman had travelled from Hawaii to New York with the plan to kill Lennon. The documentary states he waited outside The Dakota that night until Lennon returned.

Chapman fired multiple shots as Lennon approached the entrance. Lennon then made it inside before collapsing to the ground. Chapman did not run. Instead, he stayed at the scene and read The Catcher in the Rye until police officers arrested him.

The documentary confirms Chapman arrived in New York intending to kill Lennon. The information provided states he travelled from Hawaii, already set on the act. This shows clear premeditation.

No further motive is detailed in the material, but the intent was fixed before his arrival in the city.

Is John Lennon's Shooter Still Alive?

Yes. Chapman is still alive and remains in prison, as per the Irish Star. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before his trial. He received a sentence of 20 years to life. He continues to serve his sentence in a New York state prison. The information provided states he was recently denied parole again.