Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his "Fantastic Beasts" role, last week. And now, thousands of fans of the actor have launched a petition to have the actor reinstated in his famous role of Gellert Grindelwald.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean" star last week made the big announcement of his exit after he lost the libel case to a British tabloid in UK High Court. Johnny Depp was labeled "wife beater" by the publication in reference to his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations of him being verbally and physically abusive to him.

Subsequently, the actor was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise despite its third part being currently in production. This has left his fans furious and agitated. And they are now demanding the actor to be given his role back.

Thousands have fans have come together and signed a petition on Change.org with a title: "Warner Bros, Bring Johnny Depp back as Gellert Grindelwald!!!"

"We want him back! Warner Bros should listen to the public or we will boycott the movie!!!," the petition reads.

With a target of amassing 200,000 signatures, the petition was launched on Wednesday. So far, they have garnered 170,000 signatures and are nearing their target very quickly.

Many fans believe that Depp is innocent and it isn't fair for him to face the music alone.

"Why should he be fired if Amber isn't," wrote one fan in comments.

"Why put an innocent man out of something that changes lives? I refuse to watch the third one without him," said another.

"It's not the same without this talented actor. No one else holds a candle to him. #istandwithjohnnydepp," wrote the third one.

Inspired by JK Rowling's fantasy novel character, Depp plays the role of the most dangerous Dark Wizards of all time. His character is just second to "Harry Potter" villain Lord Voldemort. Just like Voldemort, Grindelwald is one of the greatest wizards to have ever lived.

Despite, Depps' broken ties with Warner Bros, he is speculated to receive a full eight-figure salary, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It is said the actor had a special clause in his contract called pay-to-play. This means he would be paid in full whether or not the film is made or even in the case of recast. However, the "Fantastic Beasts 3" role is open for casting for now.

"Fantastic Beasts 3" is scheduled to release on July 15, 2022.