Johnny Depp was asked to exit Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts 3" after he lost UK libel case. However, he will be receiving full pay from the studio even though he shot only one scene.

The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, the 57-year-old actor has only shot one scene since the movie resumed production in London on Sep. 20. Last week, the studio announced its decision that it would no longer have Depp play the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third instalment of the "Harry Potter" spinoff series.

The actor has played the role of an infamous, powerful dark wizard for the previous two instalments of the five-movie franchise. The role is now open for recasting.

The decision by the studios came after the judge dismissed the High Court case in favour of the British tabloid that labeled the star "wife-beater" amid his feud with ex-wife Amber Heard. It is said that Warner Bros "wanted to allow due process to take its course" before they made the decision.

Nevertheless, Warner Bros. will have to pay Depp his full eight-figure salary because of the "pay-or-play contract" that entitles the actor to full payment "whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast." Also, there was reportedly no "morality clause" in the contract. In addition, Warner Bros did not dismiss him from his job but requested him to resign. It is said that such contracts are common among A-listers like him.

On Nov. 6, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor announced his exit from the franchise through Instagram.

"I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days," he wrote in a letter.

"Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he added.

For the third instalment, Depp was going to join Jude Law, as the latter takes on the role of Albus Dumbledore. However, he is the highest earner among the three.

The untitled "Fantastic Beasts 3" is scheduled to release on July 15, 2022.