Tommy Walsh, the London builder who became a familiar face on BBC gardening programme Ground Force, has died aged 69 after a long illness, his agent confirmed on Monday, 9 November 2026.

His agent, Debbie Schiesser, told the Press Association that Walsh 'died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family'. She also requested privacy for his relatives.

The statement did not identify the illness or confirm the exact date of his death.

Walsh worked in construction before joining Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock on Ground Force. The gardening makeover series ran from 1997 to 2005, attracting as many as 12 million viewers at its peak.

From Hackney Builder to Ground Force Presenter

Walsh came from Hackney, east London, and spent his early career in construction. He later ran his own property business, taking on building projects for private clients before entering television.

His route into broadcasting began when one of those clients, a television producer, invited him to a screen test. The opportunity led to a presenting role on Ground Force, bringing his building experience to a programme focused on transforming gardens.

On the programme, Walsh was responsible for much of the building and hard landscaping. His construction experience complemented Titchmarsh's gardening expertise and Dimmock's work with water features.

The presenters worked together to transform outdoor spaces across Britain. Walsh's role drew directly on the skills he had developed in construction, while the programme brought those skills to a television audience.

Tommy Walsh's Television Career Beyond Ground Force

After Ground Force ended, Walsh continued appearing on television. His credits included Homes Under the Hammer, Clean It, Fix It and Celebrity Fit Club. He also appeared on Pointless and Lily Savage's Blankety Blank.

On 19 November 2020, production company Lion Television announced that Walsh would join Homes Under the Hammer alongside Jacqui Joseph. Their episodes were scheduled to air in early 2021.

BBC Daytime commissioning editor Muslim Alim welcomed their appointments, saying they brought 'a wealth of expertise and first-hand experience of the property market and building trade'.

The appointment brought Walsh back to property television, where his construction background remained central to his work. His television career had begun with a screen test arranged through a client, before taking him from private building projects to BBC programmes.

Walsh's Health, Family and Tributes

Walsh had publicly discussed previous cancer diagnoses. In 2022, doctors discovered a cancerous lump in his throat during a GP appointment. He underwent treatment and subsequently reported recovering from the disease.

At a charity event in November 2023, Walsh revealed that doctors suspected a three-centimetre tumour in his lung. Footage of his remarks emerged in January 2024.

In June 2024, he clarified that the tumour was actually just outside his lung. He said targeted radiotherapy, known as stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), had reduced its size.

His agent's statement did not say whether either diagnosis was connected to his final illness. The cause of his death remains unconfirmed.

Walsh was married to Marie and had three children, Charlotte, Natalie and Jonjo.

His former football club, Old Parmiterians FC, also paid tribute, remembering his years as a goalkeeper before his television career.

'He will be sorely missed. RIP Tommy,' the club said.