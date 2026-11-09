Twitch streamer Tylil James deleted a video of a flight attendant serving him ice cream and apologised after viewers mocked her appearance, prompting critics to question why he had shared it publicly. James posted the recording on Friday 6 November 2026.

For context, James shared the short recording with the caption 'My flight attendant was so nice.' Although their interaction appeared friendly, the footage attracted mocking comments about the attendant's appearance. Critics subsequently questioned his decision to make the recording public.

Video Draws Criticism Over Online Mockery

The approximately 17-second clip showed the flight attendant leaning towards James while offering toppings for his ice cream. She listed several options, including almonds, cherries, chocolate chips, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream.

James requested chocolate chips and a little hot fudge before politely declining whipped cream. The attendant continued serving him, and nothing in the recorded exchange showed James insulting or mistreating her.

However, some of the online reaction focused on the attendant's appearance. As the footage circulated, some viewers posted derogatory remarks about her, while others criticised the comments and questioned James's decision to share the interaction publicly.

'This guy ain't shit for posting. She was nothing but sweet to him,' an X user named Novig wrote on Saturday 7 November, according to Fashion Times.

This guy ain't shit for posting. She was nothing but sweet to him — Novig (@ZenuM27906) November 7, 2026

Some users also questioned whether the attendant knew she was being recorded or had agreed to appear online. It remains unclear whether she knew she was being filmed or agreed to the video's publication.

The recording captures only the exchange itself, not what happened before or after the service. It does not establish how widely the clip was viewed before James removed his post.

James Deletes Clip and Apologises

James later deleted the original recording and issued an apology on X on Sunday 8 November. He urged viewers to stop targeting the woman following the reaction to his post.

'Everyone please stop the hurtful comments. She was so sweet and I loved her!' he wrote.

Everyone please stop the hurtful comments. She was so sweet and I loved her! I’m sorry my post brought any negativity her way. She deserves nothing but respect & love. 🤍 — Tylil (@thetylilshow_) November 8, 2026

'I'm sorry my post brought any negativity her way. She deserves nothing but respect & love.'

James apologised for the negative attention but did not explain his original decision to publish the recording.

However, not everyone held James responsible for the backlash. Some defended the streamer, arguing that he had behaved respectfully throughout the exchange. They maintained that those posting offensive remarks were responsible for the insults.

Others remained critical of his decision to upload the footage, questioning whether he should have anticipated the attention it might attract.

James regularly shares everyday experiences with his followers. In this instance, the controversy focused on the treatment of a woman who appeared briefly in his recording.

Copies of the deleted clip continued circulating online after his apology, allowing the footage to reach audiences beyond his original post.

No independently verified account from the attendant has emerged, leaving her experience of the online backlash unknown.

The attendant's identity, the airline and the flight route remain unverified. There is also no confirmed evidence that James intended to encourage ridicule or that the woman agreed to the video's publication.