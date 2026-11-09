Jacob Elordi surprised fans with yet another change in appearance, this time trading his signature dark hair for something noticeably lighter during an outing with girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The Euphoria actor debuted his unexpected makeover while enjoying a low-key date in New York City, with images revealing blonde strands peeking out from beneath his beanie.

While Jacob Elordi's latest appearance is gaining attention, the reason for the transformation is unknown. Fans are speculating whether it was inspired by Kendall Jenner, his upcoming movie role or just another experiment with his ever-changing Hollywood image.

Jacob Elordi's Blonde Hair Makeover Sparks Rumours About Movie Role

Elordi met with Jenner on Saturday, 7 November, sporting a drastically different look from his signature dark-haired appearance.

Photographs obtained by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi showed the actor enjoying drinks with his girlfriend in New York City. The couple then attended a Broadway performance of Paranormal Activity.

Elordi wore a black long-sleeved top and a matching beanie, which failed to conceal his striking new hair colour. Blonde strands were visible beneath the hat, with his eyebrows also appearing noticeably lighter. Jenner opted for a black trench coat.

Although the photographs attracted attention, Elordi's beanie obscured most of his hair, leaving the extent of his transformation unclear. Neither Elordi nor Jenner has explained the reason behind the makeover, according to E! News.

The actor's unexpected blonde appearance also raised questions about his upcoming professional commitments. According to Vogue, the Australian star is working on Scapegoat, an upcoming A24 production directed by Ari Aster.

Aster has previously directed horror films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, and Elordi is expected to star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jude Law in the new production.

The reported storyline centres on a surgeon whose career faces scrutiny after a social media influencer dies during a routine medical procedure. However, many details about the project remain undisclosed.

Vogue suggested that Elordi's transformation might be connected to the film, but neither Aster nor Elordi has confirmed that this is the case.

Jacob Elordi Previously Shocked Fans With an Appearance Change Amid Kendall Jenner Romance

The actor's latest hairstyle is not the first time he has changed his look during his romance with Jenner. In September, Elordi debuted a goatee during a lunch date with the supermodel in Los Angeles.

The goatee prompted comparisons to Jenner's former boyfriend, Bad Bunny. The actor subsequently appeared with distinctive facial hair during Milan Fashion Week. According to British Vogue, Elordi's bronze-coloured goatee also appeared to complement Jenner's copper-toned hairstyle.

The publication noted how the couple seemed to gravitate towards coordinated appearances during a stroll through Paris. However, there is no confirmation as to whether their outfit choices were deliberately matching.

Elordi experimented with several other looks, including a bushy beard, a moustache and longer hairstyles, with the newest blonde makeover continuing this pattern of changing his appearance.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Continues To Grow

The romance between Elordi and Jenner has continued to attract considerable media attention since they were first romantically linked earlier this year. According to The Blast, Justin and Hailey Bieber allegedly helped bring the pair together during Coachella activities.

The couple subsequently avoided public outings while trying to maintain a relatively private relationship. Elordi also supported Jenner during Milan Fashion Week, attending the Bottega Veneta show where she walked the runway.

Their romance continues to attract considerable publicity, particularly as prominent figures in the entertainment and fashion industries. Elordi's unexpected blonde appearance has given onlookers another reason to keep the cameras on them.

However, neither has revealed whether the hair change is permanent or a temporary Hollywood transformation.