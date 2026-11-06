A 97-year-old California man died at his own birthday celebration shortly after dancing to the Bee Gees' iconic disco hit 'Stayin' Alive', leaving friends and family with an unforgettable final memory.

The man, identified only as Vito, had been celebrating with friends at a Halloween-themed birthday party organised with the help of his 24-year-old neighbour, Los Angeles baker Eden Malinoff. Footage of his final dance has since attracted millions of views online, with viewers stunned by the ironic timing of his death.

Vito Celebrates 97th Birthday With Final Dance

Malinoff shared footage of the celebration on TikTok on 2 November, showing Vito dressed in a black button-down shirt and smart trousers while clapping, smiling and swaying to the music.

The gathering had been planned as a lively Halloween-themed birthday party, reflecting the elderly man's energetic personality and enthusiasm for celebrations.

'This past week was Vito's 97th birthday and in true Vito fashion, he wanted to celebrate by throwing a Halloween birthday rager,' Malinoff explained.

The baker, who runs the business Baked SoCal, also revealed that she prepared a red wine chocolate cake for the occasion. She recalled asking Vito about the secret to living such a long life, to which he jokingly replied that it was 'to never drink cheap liquor'.

Malinoff described him as an unusually energetic member of her social circle, which mostly consisted of people in their 20s and 30s. 'If I learned one thing from Vito, it's to never let your age stop you,' she said.

'This man lived his life to the fullest, all the way up until his last moments, quite literally. At 24 years old, I could not keep up with this man, he was the life of the party.'

Friend Confirms Death After Birthday Celebration

The celebration took an unexpected turn after guests sang 'Happy Birthday' to Vito. According to a friend who identified himself as his best friend, the 97-year-old died that evening while surrounded by people close to him.

'He did pass away that night surrounded by his best friends just after we sang him happy birthday,' the friend wrote in a social media comment.

He also revealed that Vito had underlying medical problems whose severity was not fully understood by those around him. 'He had some medical issues that we didn't know the severity of, and he passed away peacefully with his favourite music going,' he added.

Malinoff subsequently described the circumstances as a 'dramatic exit', saying she believed Vito would have appreciated spending his final moments surrounded by friends.

She also clarified in a follow-up video that his death was not planned, that he was not intoxicated and that the coincidence was unexpected.

Vito's full name and official cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

Similar Dancing Death Raises Questions About Sudden Medical Emergencies

Vito's story bears some similarities to a tragic incident in India in May 2024, when 73-year-old Balbir Singh Chhabra collapsed and died while performing a dance at a yoga centre in Indore.

Spectators initially continued applauding because they believed his collapse was part of the performance. He was subsequently given CPR and taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead after a heart attack.

Although the circumstances were different, both incidents highlighted how sudden medical emergencies can interrupt seemingly joyful celebrations.