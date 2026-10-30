Sir Patrick Stewart, who died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at the age of 86, leaves behind an estimated fortune of $75 million (£56 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built it over six decades on stage and screen after growing up in a poor West Yorkshire household.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the death on Thursday, 29 October. A statement posted to his social media accounts said he died 'in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.'

Stewart is survived by Sunny Ozell, the American singer-songwriter he married in 2013, and by Daniel and Sophie, his children from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer. No details of Stewart's will, or of how his estate will be divided, had been reported as of Friday.

From a Poor Yorkshire Childhood to the Royal Shakespeare Company

Stewart was born on 13 July 1940 in Mirfield, the youngest of three sons of Alfred Stewart, a career soldier, and Gladys, a weaver. In his 2023 memoir Making It So, he wrote about growing up with little money and about his father's violence towards his mother, which he later linked to the trauma of war.

For years, he kept that history private. 'I wanted Patrick Stewart to be my own adult creation, not the product of my actual childhood,' he told Esquire in 2023. Speaking to AARP the same year, he said, 'Patrick Stewart's life was pretty crummy a lot of the time back then.'

He left school at 15, worked as a reporter on a local newspaper and then as a furniture salesman, and later trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He made his professional debut in 1959 and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2010.

How Picard and Professor X Built His Wealth

Stewart was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. By 1992, he was on a base salary of $45,000 (£34,000) per episode, which reportedly rose to $100,000 (£75,000) before the series ended in 1994, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The site also reports that, around that time, he worked out that 15 minutes of overtime on set paid as much as a week's work as a stage actor in England.

The films paid more. He reportedly earned $5 million (£3.8 million) for Star Trek: First Contact in 1996, $9.5 million (£7.1 million) for Star Trek: Insurrection in 1998, and $14 million (£10.5 million) for Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002, a deal that included producing credits. The site's tracked earnings total about $28.6 million (£21.5 million). His X-Men salaries have not been publicly reported.

He first played Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men in 2000 and returned to the role in later films, including Logan in 2017. He also reprised Picard in Star Trek: Picard, which premiered on CBS All Access in January 2020 and ended on Paramount+ in 2023.

Homes in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and the Yorkshire Dales

Stewart sold his duplex in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighbourhood in July 2025 for $3.9 million (£2.9 million), according to city property records reviewed by the New York Post. He had paid $2.5 million (£1.9 million) in 2012 for the top two floors of the converted carriage house, which came with a 1,200-square-foot rooftop terrace.

On the West Coast, he bought a Pacific Palisades house in 1997 and put it on the market in 2004 for $6.4 million (£4.8 million). In 2019, he reportedly paid $4.3 million (£3.2 million) for a 4,500-square-foot home in Hancock Park.

For 25 years, he also kept Scar Top House, a Grade II-listed farmhouse dating to the 1680s in the Yorkshire Dales village of Hebden. He listed it in 2016 for about $717,000 (£535,000) and sold it to a local man.

Outside property, he told AARP in 2023 that he had two Porsches, one in England and another in Los Angeles.

What Stewart Left Behind

The family asked that, instead of flowers, donations go to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer's Foundation of America Caregiver Resources. Their statement also cited his work for human rights, survivors of domestic violence, refugees, veterans' mental health services, and animal welfare.

He will appear posthumously as Professor X in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, due on 18 December 2026, which also stars Ian McKellen as Magneto. The studio said it was 'deeply saddened' by his death.

Hugh Jackman, his X-Men co-star, wrote on Instagram: 'We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today.'