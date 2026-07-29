Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay an estimated $5.5B (£4.1B) to resolve about 76,000 claims from women who say its talc powders left them with ovarian cancer. Despite the hefty payout, the stock reached $270 on Tuesday, an all-time high. That values the company at roughly $641B (£482B).

Terms went to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 27 July. The company has fought talc litigation for more than a decade and still says its product was safe.

Three numbers from that filing explain why the market treated the news as good.

The whole agreement lapses unless at least 95% of remaining claimants sign up. The first payment is capped at $3B (£2.3B) and falls due in 2027, with nothing further owed before 2028.

Payment is not capped in total. The settlement assigns values to qualifying claims through a tiered grid rather than dividing a fixed pot, which is why the lawyers who negotiated it expect the eventual figure to run higher.

Roughly 70,000 people are represented in the federal proceedings alone, with thousands more in state courts. Many are terminally ill. Speed matters to them in a way it does not to a balance sheet.

Why the Market Read It as Relief

A bankruptcy court rejected a $9B (£6.8B) proposal from a company subsidiary last year. The company chose not to appeal and fought on in the courts instead, where it then won a run of decisions.

Those wins matter to the price more than the settlement does. A federal judge cast doubt last week on whether individual claimants could prove talc specifically caused their cancer. Courts had already disqualified some plaintiffs' lawyers and ruled against expert witnesses.

So the deal arrived from a position of legal strength rather than retreat, and investors priced it accordingly.

What the market gets is a number and a date. A liability that ran for 10 years with no visible end now has a size, a schedule, and an 18-month horizon for payment.

Certainty is worth more to a share price than the amount itself. Analysts hold targets between $261 and $280, and the company beat expectations on second-quarter earnings this month with revenue of $25.31B (£19.0B).

The dividend record helps as well. Payouts have risen every year for 55 years, which draws a particular kind of holder, one who reads a resolved lawsuit as a removed risk rather than a cost incurred.

What the Money Does Not Buy

The deal covers claims that exist now. Anyone diagnosed later, or who has not yet filed, falls outside it entirely, which is the difference between this agreement and the rejected bankruptcy plans.

No question of fault is settled either. The company has admitted nothing, maintains its product was safe, and the science remains contested in court.

That leaves an open question for anyone holding the stock. A liability with a number attached is easier to price than one without, but a settlement covering only today's claimants prices only today's risk. For the women covered by it, the agreement pays within 18 months rather than the decade the bankruptcy route implied. That is the trade they were offered.