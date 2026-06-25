Truth Social's parent company has seen its stock tumble to a record low after a newly released financial report revealed eye-watering losses, intensifying concerns about the firm's long-term prospects.

The dramatic decline has rattled investors and reignited questions about the business model underpinning the social media platform. As scrutiny of the company's finances grows, the latest figures paint a troubling picture that could have significant implications for shareholders and the company's future.

Record Low Deepens Investor Concerns

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump was found handling thousands of equity deals, actively driving up their value by personally talking them up or cutting the red tape holding them back. Yet, in a twist of irony, that same playbook appears to be falling completely flat when applied to his own company.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a venture traded publicly under the president's initials, DJT, is in a dismal state. Shares plunged to unprecedented lows well below $8 (£6.07) this week, marking a steep and relentless collapse from the near-$80 (£60.70) highs seen around his late-2024 re-election victory.

From Post-Election Surge to Historic Collapse

The stock recently hit rock bottom at $7.61 (£5.77), slipping past its previous record low of $7.76 (£5.89), and its downward trajectory shows no signs of slowing. Shares have been in steady decline for the past two years as market interest in the troubled tech enterprise continues to evaporate.

In total, the stock has shed more than 41 per cent of its value since the start of the year, marking a staggering 57 per cent drop compared with this time last year.

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"Trump Premium" is facing downward with Trump stock losing over 45% of its value since the start of 2026. Financially, Trump Media reported a massive net loss of $405.9 million against a relatively tiny revenue stream of just $871,000. pic.twitter.com/VKHtKu2sOH — NZCO_Dude (@be_assoc) June 25, 2026

The enterprise debuted on the stock market in 2022 as part of Trump's push to expand Truth Social, his struggling conservative network and personal megaphone. However, repeated attempts to pivot the business — ranging from ventures into cryptocurrency and prediction markets to an unexpected late-2025 merger with nuclear fusion firm TAE Technologies — have failed to win over cautious investors.

Failed Pivots Fail to Halt the Slide

A strategy to spin Truth Social off into an independent publicly traded company was abruptly scrapped by TMTG earlier this month. The deal, which was being brokered through a blank-cheque company called Texas Ventures Acquisition III, was abandoned without any explanation from TMTG for the sudden U-turn.

Read more Trump Fumes at Nasdaq Plunge, Says 'Stocks Should Go Up, Not Down' After Bumper Jobs Report Trump Fumes at Nasdaq Plunge, Says 'Stocks Should Go Up, Not Down' After Bumper Jobs Report

Instead, the firm doubled down on its partnership with TAE, cementing its pivot into the nuclear fusion sector. It is a gamble on a highly experimental technology that bears no relevance to the operations of a far-right micro-blogging network.

Quite apart from internal instability and a revolving door of leadership, TMTG is draining its cash reserves at an alarming pace.

Massive Losses Expose Financial Strain

The scale of the crisis became clear last month when the business reported a jaw-dropping quarterly net loss of more than $400 million (£303.58 million), while generating less than $1 million (£0.76 million) in total revenue.

The fiscal disaster stems largely from aggressive capital investments in cryptocurrencies, tying the company's financial health to highly volatile digital assets that have cratered throughout the year.

Nuclear Fusion Bet Raises Fresh Questions

Whether this pivot into experimental energy is a stroke of genius designed to salvage the stock or the final desperate gamble of a failing enterprise remains to be seen.

For now, retail investors are left holding the bag on a social media empire that wanted to change the internet but may end up burning through its final millions trying to capture the power of the stars.

Ultimately, the fate of DJT shares hinges on a remarkable paradox: a micro-blogging platform relying on unproven nuclear science to keep its own lights on.