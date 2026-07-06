A US federal judge has dealt Elon Musk another major legal setback, rejecting his attempt to overturn a jury verdict that found he misled Twitter investors during his turbulent 2022 takeover of the social media platform.

The decision leaves the billionaire facing a potential damages bill estimated at $2.6 billion. It would be one of the biggest financial penalties ever linked to misleading statements made on social media.

The ruling by US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco centres on two tweets Musk posted after agreeing to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022. Investors argued that the posts, which questioned the platform's bot problem and suggested the acquisition was 'temporarily on hold', were designed to push down Twitter's share price so Musk could renegotiate or abandon the deal. A jury agreed in March, finding that at least one tweet amounted to securities fraud.

The latest decision has reignited debate over whether executives should be held personally accountable for market-moving posts on social media. It also highlights how a handful of online messages, particularly when written by one of the world's most influential business figures, can have multi-billion-dollar consequences.

Why the Judge Refused to Overturn the Jury's Verdict

Judge Breyer rejected nearly every aspect of Musk's post-trial challenge, refusing to throw out the jury's findings or dismantle the class-action lawsuit brought by Twitter investors. He also approved prejudgment interest, increasing the financial exposure Musk could ultimately face.

In his ruling, Breyer wrote that changing one's mind about a business transaction does not justify misleading investors.

'Even if the speaker has a change of heart or a momentary regret about a transaction, such qualms do not justify lying to the investing public,' the judge wrote.

The court concluded there was 'substantial evidence of falsity' surrounding Musk's 13 May 2022 tweet, which announced that the Twitter acquisition was 'temporarily on hold' pending verification that spam and fake accounts represented less than five per cent of users. Investors argued the post triggered an 18 per cent decline in Twitter's share price over two trading sessions, causing significant losses for shareholders who sold during that period.

The Two Tweets That Became the Centre of a Multi-Billion-Dollar Lawsuit

The lawsuit focused on two tweets Musk published just weeks after agreeing to acquire Twitter.

The first, on 13 May 2022, stated the deal was 'temporarily on hold' while he awaited further information about fake accounts. Four days later, Musk claimed the number of bots could exceed 20 per cent and said the acquisition 'cannot move forward' until Twitter proved otherwise.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Judge Breyer ruled that only the first tweet created legal liability. He found that investors presented sufficient evidence showing it materially affected Twitter's share price. By contrast, the second tweet generated little measurable market reaction, leading the judge to dismiss liability for that specific post.

That distinction means Musk partially succeeded in narrowing the verdict, but not enough to eliminate the far larger financial consequences.

Why the Damages Could Reach $2.6 Billion

The estimated $2.6 billion figure reflects calculations by lawyers representing the investor class, who argue that thousands of shareholders suffered losses after Twitter's stock price fell following Musk's public comments. The exact amount has not yet been determined and will likely be established through further court proceedings if the verdict survives appeal.

The judge also rejected Musk's request to decertify the investor class, meaning affected shareholders can pursue compensation collectively rather than through separate lawsuits. That significantly strengthens the investors' position and keeps the potential payout in the billions.

Musk's Unusual '420' Argument Also Failed

Among Musk's more unusual arguments was his claim that jurors had mocked him by highlighting the figure '$4.20' in blue ink on the verdict form — a number long associated with cannabis culture and frequently referenced by Musk himself.

Judge Breyer dismissed the suggestion outright, calling it contrary to common sense. He noted that jurors deliberated for nearly four days, ruled in Musk's favour on some claims and found no evidence that the number reflected bias against the billionaire. The judge even remarked that '420' is widely recognised as a reference to cannabis rather than Musk personally.

Why Musk's Loss Could Set a Major Legal Precedent

The ruling reinforces a growing willingness in US courts to scrutinise executives' social media posts when those statements move markets. For listed companies, it is a reminder that posts on platforms such as X carry the same legal weight as formal corporate disclosures. Securities lawyers have increasingly warned that personal accounts are no longer separate from investor communications when markets react.

Musk is expected to appeal. Unless a higher court overturns the ruling, he faces one of the most expensive penalties ever tied to two tweets — a few hundred characters with a multi-billion-dollar price tag.