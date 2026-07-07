Eligible subscribers may be able to file a claim for a share of a proposed $50M settlement after Disney agreed to resolve a federal class action lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses the company of utilising its market power to raise streaming prices.

YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers may qualify if they paid during the eligible period, and to receive their share, customers will have to submit a claim before the deadline. The final payout hasn't been set yet until it receives court approval.

Why Subscribers Took Disney to Court

In 2022, a group of subscribers sued Disney, claiming that the company's business practices caused an increase in streaming costs. The suit, Biddle v. Disney, focused on the company's control of popular entertainment and sports content and specifically programming on ESPN and Hulu.

The plaintiffs said Disney used its power to pressure some streaming services to include ESPN in their basic packages. They said that this made it difficult for competitors to provide cheaper alternatives, which in turn left consumers with fewer affordable options. Disney denied the allegations but ultimately agreed to a settlement without admitting to any wrongdoing.

Millions of Subscribers Could Qualify for a Payment

Millions of streaming customers could qualify for a share of the settlement if they paid for qualified services during the covered period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2026, including the following:

YouTube TV subscriptions

DirecTV Stream subscriptions

DirecTV Now plans

AT&T TV Now plans

Eligible subscribers aren't guaranteed an automatic payout since they still have to file a claim before the deadline. The final payout will also depend on how many people have filed valid claims, as well as how long each customer has kept their subscription.

The claim process also requires a unique identification number from the settlement notice sent by mail or email. Those who no longer have their notice can get in touch with the settlement administrator for assistance. Claims can either be submitted online or by mail.

Additionally, subscribers who wish to be considered for a payment also need to make a claim by 8 September 2026. Once approved, the payouts will be made to eligible subscribers following the final hearing on 14 January 2027.

Disney's Streaming Power Comes Under Fresh Scrutiny

The lawsuit points to a bigger battle in the streaming industry over who owns content, how much it costs, and who gets to control popular shows. Sports rights, including hot properties like ESPN programming, were a major part of negotiations between streaming platforms and media companies.

Disney's latest legal fight comes amidst rising tensions across the streaming industry. The company has had disputes with providers like YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream in the past that have resulted in temporary disruptions. Higher production costs and a more crowded streaming market forced companies to rethink their deals, leading to more disputes — and ultimately impacting the price and packages available to viewers.

What Happens Next?

Disney's denial doesn't end the debate. Although Disney claims no wrongdoing, the settlement has renewed focus on how streaming companies structure their services. This also left consumers and regulators with questions about whether pricing decisions are creating a fairer or more expensive entertainment market.

The settlement highlights a wider challenge streaming companies face nowadays as they try to balance rising expenses while keeping subscription prices competitive for viewers.