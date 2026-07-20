The Trump Justice Department has quietly dropped or closed several corporate crime investigations, including probes involving Alibaba, EagleBank and Abbott Laboratories, after prosecutors said there was evidence of wrongdoing by senior executives, according to weekend reports. The move, reported in July 2026, signals a sharp easing of federal pressure on corporate America at a time when white-collar enforcement is already under intense scrutiny.

Trump DOJ Corporate Crime Shift And The Cases It Dropped

According to reports, career prosecutors had spent months, sometimes years, building cases, only for Justice Department leadership to overrule recommendations to file criminal charges. In the matters involving Alibaba, EagleBank and Abbott, prosecutors reportedly believed managers or executives were involved in criminal misconduct, yet neither the companies nor the individuals were charged.

That is the bit that matters, because this is not about a half-baked inquiry being quietly shelved. It is about completed investigations, or near-completed ones, being set aside after the heavy lifting had already been done.

Other reports, in Abbott's case, prosecutors had considered a misdemeanor under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and a separate count involving misleading the government before the probe was closed in favour of civil penalties.

The White House and the Justice Department have framed their broader approach as an effort to cut regulatory drag and focus on what they see as more efficient enforcement. The department's own March 2026 corporate enforcement policy says DOJ will decline to prosecute companies that voluntarily self-disclose, fully cooperate and remediate misconduct, absent aggravating circumstances.

That is the official line, anyway, though the optics of dropping cases after years of investigation are pretty wild.

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Why Corporate America Is Watching

Corporate crime cases are slow, technical and expensive. They often involve securities fraud, bribery, money laundering, environmental offences or consumer safety failures, and prosecutors routinely spend years assembling documents, witness accounts and agency findings before making a charging decision.

When leadership pulls the plug at the end of that process, it changes the calculation for every company that is currently under scrutiny.

Supporters of the Trump DOJ's approach argue that corporate probes can hang over firms for years without producing convictions, creating uncertainty for shareholders, employees and customers. The Justice Department's March 2026 policy also says the aim is to promote 'uniformity, predictability, and fairness' in white-collar enforcement.

Fair enough, but critics hear something very different in the recent case closures.

Former DOJ officials and watchdog groups have warned that shelving completed investigations sends a clear signal that the risk of criminal prosecution is shrinking. They also fear it may chill whistleblowers, who may wonder why they should come forward if years of work can be tossed out by political leadership at the final stage.

That concern is not theoretical. It goes to the heart of whether the government still scares corporate offenders straight.

Abbott And The Bigger Picture

According to reports, the case centred on a baby formula plant linked to potentially deadly bacteria and infant deaths, and that some prosecutors believed they had enough to charge the company criminally.

A later report said DOJ leadership's decision to close that probe helped trigger a wider retreat in food and drug enforcement, with some other probes now facing a higher evidentiary bar.

The Justice Department has not publicly released a full list of the cases it has abandoned, nor has it explained whether these decisions amount to a formal policy shift. That silence is doing a lot of work. It leaves legal experts to infer the direction of travel from the cases that are being dropped, the ones that are not, and the language coming out of the department itself.

Senator Adam Schiff opened an inquiry in July, asking who at DOJ killed the Abbott case and whether senior officials personally reviewed it. That kind of scrutiny tends to follow a story like this, because once one major probe is shelved, everyone starts asking which company is next, and why.

What Happens Next

For now, the clearest reading is that corporate America faces a softer enforcement climate than it has in years, at least when it comes to certain white-collar cases. The Trump DOJ says it still intends to punish wrongdoing where warranted, and its March 2026 policy still preserves criminal prosecution for companies and individuals in the right circumstances.

But the recent decisions suggest prosecutors will have to clear a higher bar before bringing a corporate case to the table.

That matters far beyond boardrooms. It affects how companies think about reporting, compliance and the risk of getting caught doing s**t that would once have drawn a felony case. And it leaves open the uncomfortable question at the centre of this whole story, which is whether the department is streamlining enforcement or quietly giving big business a pass.