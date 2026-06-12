US Federal planning documents reveal that constructing President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery would require round-the-clock construction across two 10-hour daily shifts for up to three years.

The National Park Service released detailed planning documents to the Federal Register this week as part of a public comment period that runs until 15 June 2026, offering the most granular look yet at what it would take to erect the monument the White House calls the 'Independence Arch'.

The structure, intended to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, would stand in Memorial Circle between the Lincoln Memorial and the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, at more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial itself.

Seven Phases, 320-Foot Cranes and a Foundation Sunk 75 Feet Down

According to the NPS assessment released last week, construction of the arch would proceed across seven distinct phases over two to three years. The first phase involves excavating the site and driving the foundation system down approximately 75 feet to bedrock. That alone would require roughly 30 trucks to run 100 soil-removal loads per day for months.

The primary concrete arch structure would then take around 10 months to build, with granite cladding sourced from within the United States applied to the exterior. After roughly two years of work, a 300-foot mobile crane would be brought in to hoist and install the gilded winged victory figure atop the 166-foot concrete arch structure, bringing the overall height to 250 feet. The NPS documents note that tower cranes up to 320 feet tall would be needed throughout the primary construction phases.

The work schedule leaves little room for rest. 'Work would occur year-round, with work occurring in two 10-hour shifts per day (20 hours per day, year-round) for the duration of the construction period,' the NPS report states. The 11-month primary construction phase alone would require 'several tower cranes, forklifts, skid steers, drill rigs, and concrete pumping systems' operating continuously across the site.

The location presents its own complications. Memorial Circle sits less than 3,000 feet from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), directly beneath landing approaches for two of its runways. The NPS documents confirm that 'aviation required safety lighting' would be built into the arch's design. The Federal Aviation Administration completed a preliminary feasibility study and concluded the arch would have 'no significant adverse effect' on airspace around DCA, though it specified that a full aeronautical study with the NPS still needs to be completed before construction can begin.

The Scale That Triggered an International Comparison

At 250 feet, the proposed arch would surpass the 99-foot Lincoln Memorial by more than 150 feet and stand roughly 30 feet taller than the Plaza de la Republica in Mexico City, currently the largest arch in the world. The Washington Monument, at approximately 555 feet, would remain the tallest structure in the area.

NPS planners addressed why smaller designs were rejected. The assessment says that structures of a lesser height 'would have had greater impacts on the cultural landscapes, specifically the views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery', because a shorter arch would more completely block the sightline.

The 250-foot version, by contrast, is said to frame the view rather than obstruct it. The NPS also cited historical precedent, noting that city planners in the 1920s and 1930s had considered placing two 166-foot fluted columns at the same location.

In terms of materials and construction, the arch differs from the older monuments surrounding it. The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument are constructed primarily of marble and granite from regional quarries. The triumphal arch would be built from concrete and clad in US-sourced granite, a structural choice that allows for the internal stairwells, lift shafts, roofing and electrical systems described in the NPS filings.

Legal Challenges, Regulatory Gaps and Trump's False Approval Claim

The project's regulatory path remains incomplete. The Commission of Fine Arts, which Trump filled with his own appointees after dismissing six Biden-era commissioners in October 2025, approved the arch's design in May 2026. That commission, however, only oversees designs and holds no authority over construction or funding.

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted in early June to request additional information from the Interior Department before granting final construction approval. The commission's chairman, Will Scharf, who also serves as Trump's White House staff secretary, acknowledged that the applicant 'has some homework to do', requesting further detail on how the arch would appear relative to surrounding monuments and how it would handle traffic, stormwater, and lighting. Trump subsequently posted on Truth Social claiming the commission had approved the arch, a claim that was false: the NCPC voted to request more information, not to grant approval.

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Three Vietnam War veterans filed a federal lawsuit in February 2026 through Public Citizen, arguing the project violates the Commemorative Works Act by proceeding without congressional authorisation.

The plaintiffs, Michael Lemmon, Shaun Byrnes and Jon Gundersen, all served as US diplomats after their military service. Court filings state that the arch, by 'obstructing the symbolic and inspiring view from Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, would dishonour their military and foreign service and the legacy of their comrades'.

A federal judge declined a preliminary injunction but ordered the NPS to give 14 days' notice before breaking ground.

Funding remains unresolved. Trump initially said the arch could be paid for with private donations left over from the White House ballroom project. A White House official has since told reporters that a combination of taxpayer and private funds is expected to cover the cost, though no formal estimate has been published. The NPS public comment window closed on 15 June 2026, after which the agency will review submissions before publishing a final proposal.

What is certain is this: if the arch goes up as planned, the skies above one of America's most sacred stretches of land will be filled with cranes for the better part of three years.