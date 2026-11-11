A federal judge has rejected pastor David E. Taylor's bid to dismiss forced labour and money laundering charges on religious freedom grounds. Prosecutors accuse the self-proclaimed apostle of exploiting followers through unpaid work, psychological abuse, and threats of eternal damnation. The ruling allows the case to proceed towards trial in Detroit in April 2027.

Judge Rejects Religious Freedom Defence

US District Judge Susan K. DeClercq ruled on 9 November that neither the First Amendment nor the Religious Freedom Restoration Act barred prosecutors from pursuing the charges against Taylor. Taylor argued that the prosecution and seizure of church property infringed his religious rights. DeClercq acknowledged that the prosecution imposed a substantial burden but found no adequate, less restrictive alternative.

Taylor also argued that jurors would have to determine whether his religious beliefs were false. DeClercq said they could consider alleged spiritual threats alongside other evidence without ruling on the validity of those beliefs. 'The fact that a defendant's allegedly illegal actions were religiously motivated does not prevent prosecution,' she said. 'The more difficult question is whether Taylor's use of religious threats is actionable conduct,' she added.

The judge ruled that prosecutors could pursue forced labour charges even if followers initially worked voluntarily, provided they could prove the alleged coercion. 'Even if KOGGC members began work willingly, the force with which Taylor allegedly retained them in the enterprise means the government may still charge him with forced labour,' DeClercq said.

Followers Allegedly Threatened With Hell

According to the US Department of Justice, Taylor and co-leader Michelle Brannon allegedly operated a forced labour as well as a multi-million-dollar money laundering scheme through Joshua Media Ministries International, also known as Kingdom of God Global Church (KOGGC.)

Prosecutors claim followers were recruited to solicit donations at church call centres, often without compensation. According to prosecutors, the ministry collected approximately $50 million in donations since 2014, with some funds allegedly used to purchase luxury properties and vehicles for Taylor.

Workers who missed fundraising targets allegedly faced food restrictions, sleep deprivation, and intimidation. 'Make sure no one eats until these numbers change,' Taylor allegedly instructed an aide in a text message cited by the Roys Report.

Prosecutors further allege that Taylor threatened followers with divine punishment, warning that disobedience could condemn them to hell. DeClercq ruled that the alleged threats could constitute unlawful coercion rather than protected religious expression. 'This Court finds that these threats are actionable conduct, rather than unprosecutable religious beliefs,' she said.

Judge Refuses to Remove Sexual Allegations

Prosecutors also allege that Taylor threatened to obtain and distribute sexually explicit photographs and videos if workers defied him. The defendants sought to remove related allegations from the indictment, arguing they were prejudicial. The judge rejected the request, finding the allegations relevant to the alleged forced labour conspiracy.

Taylor faces eight counts of forced labour. He and Michelle Brannon, the church's executive director, also face money laundering conspiracy charges. Both are charged with conspiring to commit forced labour alongside church executive Kathleen Klein.

April Trial Moves Forward

Taylor and Brannon were arrested in August 2025 following FBI raids across four states. Prosecutors said the case involves more than 45 terabytes of discovery, including documents and video evidence, according to Detroit television station WDIV-TV.

Taylor's trial is scheduled to begin on 20 April 2027. The allegations remain unproven, and Taylor retains the opportunity to challenge prosecutors' claims at trial.