Hailey Bieber allegedly told husband, Justin Bieber, 'I'm done, I'm leaving,' during what appeared to be a tense exchange at the World Series in Los Angeles, according to a forensic lip reader.

The couple, who have faced persistent speculation about their marriage, attended Game 3 on 27 October to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays.

But while they were smiling for cameras at moments, a closer look at video footage suggested a 'breaking point' between the 28-year-old model and the 31-year-old pop icon.

Lip Reader Claims Hailey Lashed Out at Justin

According to OK Magazine, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling analysed clips of the couple and said she picked up a heated conversation that revealed Hailey's growing irritation.

Hickley suggests that Hailey appeared to tell her husband 'How could you?' before continuing with, 'You wanna relax...I'm done, I'm leaving'.

She also described Hailey's body language as 'passive-aggressive' and noted that both of them looked 'drained'. Hickling said the model's movements suggested she was trying to hold back anger, while Justin appeared to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The lip reader claimed Hailey was not yelling, but 'it was the kind of exchange where you can tell something serious has been simmering for a while'. She went on to explain that it looks like it's more than just a one-time disagreement.

Marriage in Shambles?

Witnesses seated nearby said the Biebers looked rather distant during several moments of the game, even as cameras captured them appearing cheerful in some clips. Fans online quickly began dissecting the footage, with some pointing out Hailey's serious expression as Justin scrolled through his phone.

Fans on social media remarked that Hailey doesn't look happy throughout the game, and she looks like she's trying not to cry.

Others, however, insisted that the footage was being taken out of context, arguing that it could have simply been a reaction to the game.

Nevertheless, the lip reader's analysis reignited long-standing rumours about troubles in their marriage, which have trended online for months since marrying in 2018. The couple has previously been accused of putting on a united front despite ongoing strain, especially during red-carpet appearances and social media posts, something both have denied in interviews.

Neither has addressed the lip reader's claims directly. However, sources close to the couple insist that while they occasionally argue like any married pair, they remain committed to one another. 'They're used to people overanalysing every little thing', the insider reported.

Justin Backtracks on Attitude to Hailey

Just a day after the alleged spat went viral, Justin appeared to respond indirectly by sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram.

The picture showed the pair smiling together at the same World Series game, with the caption 'My favourite date forever'.

Justin, then, uploaded older photos from earlier in that week, showing him and Hailey cuddling and dancing at a concert in San Diego.

Some fans, especially long-time JeLena (Justin x Selena) ships, were divided over whether the post was a genuine show of affection towards Hailey. But supporters of the pair applauded the gesture as proof that they're doing fine.