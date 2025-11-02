It was meant to be Hailey Bieber's shining moment. Instead, it became the internet's latest obsession.

The 28-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder found herself under fire after fans accused her of delivering a 'ChatGPT-generated' acceptance speech at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards.

The clip, meant to showcase her success and poise, exploded across social media within hours, fuelling mockery and reigniting long-standing debates about her authenticity and the ever-present shadow of Selena Gomez.

A Glamorous Moment That Backfired

Standing beneath the lights at the Museum of Modern Art on 29 October, Hailey delivered what was intended to be an inspiring message about creativity and courage in the beauty industry.

Wearing a sleek black gown, she thanked the Wall Street Journal for the honour and spoke about Rhode's mission.

'I wanted us to be a beauty brand that could thrive and grow because of the quality of products and the community who believes in it,' she told the audience. 'I wanted to build an entire world that didn't have any borders or boundaries of what a skincare brand is or should be.'

But while the crowd applauded, the internet was far less forgiving. Clips of her remarks spread rapidly, with critics accusing her of sounding over-rehearsed, robotic and insincere.

'Can't even memorise any parts of your script so you can speak to the audience? No wonder this girl is a flop,' one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another quipped, 'Did ChatGPT write this speech for her?'

'She's Not Authentic' – Fans Reignite the Gomez Debate

As the video went viral, the criticism shifted from her delivery to her character. Many accused Hailey of lacking originality and using her husband Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, as an unspoken comparison point.

'You can tell she doesn't know a single thing about being authentic or original. She's just a product of the Selena Gomez wave,' one fan commented.

The accusation is a familiar one. Despite running a successful skincare brand and maintaining her own following, Hailey's name continues to trend alongside Gomez's whenever she appears in public. The two fanbases have clashed for years, and Hailey herself has called the rivalry 'extremely draining'.

The way you can tell that one dimensioned faced thing doesn’t know a single thing about being authentic and original just a product that was planted to benefit from the Selena Gomez wave ! https://t.co/QBk44XICwi — ᴍᴏ (@starsbIeedin) November 2, 2025

She can’t improvise, has no talent for modeling, her products are garbage, and her name only stands out when there’s news involving Selena Gomez, her husband humiliates her.



This person is the definition of being miserable in every way. https://t.co/NSj12WiGOj — pheobe • (@itsroxanelove) November 1, 2025

Social Media Turns Her Speech Into a Meme

By the following morning, 'ChatGPT speech' and 'Hailey Bieber' were trending together. TikTok users mocked her monotone tone by pairing clips of the speech with robotic filters and AI voice-overs.

'She can't improvise, has no talent for modelling, her products are garbage, and her name only stands out when there's news involving Selena Gomez,' read one viral post that reached over two million views.

Some, however, defended her professionalism, arguing that the backlash showed how women are often judged more harshly for composure and restraint. 'She's successful, calm, and being criticised for not performing emotion,' wrote one supporter.

Unbothered but Unshakable

Hailey has not publicly addressed the controversy, choosing instead to promote Rhode's holiday campaign on Instagram.

The brand remains one of the most successful celebrity-founded skincare lines in the world, known for its minimalist packaging and viral lip treatment.

Still, the moment underlines a truth that Hailey Bieber cannot seem to escape. Every time she steps into the spotlight, the internet is ready to turn her words into a meme.

Her silence might be strategic, but it also proves that no matter how polished the speech, the online world will always have the last word.