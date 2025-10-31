Newlywed Selena Gomez's blissful honeymoon phase may have hit turbulence, and insiders are pointing fingers at Justin Bieber.

The Canadian singer reportedly can't resist rekindling drama between his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his ex, Gomez. This time, both women are taking the bait with their own comments.

Justin Bieber Continues to Pit Hailey Against Selena

According to sources cited by Globe Magazine, the tension reignited last month when Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco. Justin posted the wedding song he wrote for Hailey on Instagram the same day, which ended up 'causing drama on Selena's wedding day, which was not appreciated at all', said the source.

The timing of the post also didn't sit well with many fans, who felt it was a subtle but pointed move that opened old wounds. Insiders claim Justin, 31, 'gets a thrill' out of stirring the pot between his current wife and his famous ex,

Justin and Gomez dated for nearly eight years on and off, and insiders are saying Hailey will always know that history will follow them.

'But Justin doesn't seem to do much to make things easier [for his wife]. It's almost like he can't let go of that connection'.

Hailey and Selena's Reignited Drama

The feud gained new momentum recently when Hailey, founder of Rhode Beauty, was asked about constant comparisons between her brand and Gomez's Rare Beauty line.

Hailey's response, while seemingly confident, came across as dismissive to some fans who believe she's 'bothered' by Justin's continued reactions to Gomez's life.

'I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by', the cosmetic guru said, adding that the comparisons had also become 'annoying'.

Gomez reportedly felt stung by the comment. According to an insider, the Only Muders in the Building actress saw the comment as 'unnecessary' and couldn't help but respond as well on Instagram. In a since-deleted story. Gomez addressed the situation with grace but a hint of frustration. 'Just leave the girl alone', she wrote.

'She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance, not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop'.

Her message, though quickly taken down, calmed fans who feared Hailey's comments had hurt the singer. The source said, 'Selena tries her best to rise above it, but Hailey's words do get to her sometimes'.

Gomez was, then, praised for maintaining composure despite the continued comparisons, but insiders are saying the Rare Beauty founder is 'tired of the constant shade'.

Is Justin the Real Source of the Feud?

Behind the scenes, insiders say much of the blame lies with Justin. Despite being married to Hailey for seven years and sharing a one-year-old son, Justin reportedly 'can't help but stir things up'.

The source explained that while the pair and Gomez tried to move on, Justin will, one day, post something cryptic or sentimental that fans interpret as a reference to Selena and that keeps the cycle going.

Those close to Gomez and her husband, Blanco, believe the newlyweds are frustrated by the recurring drama overshadowing their weeks-old marriage. Blanco is very protective of Gomez and 'one hundred percent blames Justin for trying to stir up trouble', the source said.

Both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have publicly denied being 'frenemies' and have even been photographed together at events. For now, Gomez appears focused on her marriage and career, while Hailey continues to grow her beauty empire.