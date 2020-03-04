Justin Timberlake has refuted rumours of troubles in his marriage with Jessica Biel by throwing her a cute birthday party, just a day after she was spotted running errands without her wedding ring.

Justin Timberlake threw Jessica Biel a pajama party on the occasion of her 38th birthday, a celebration which was dubbed "my kinda party" by the actress. The Grammy-winning singer also took to Instagram to post a tribute to the "love of his life" on her birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can't wait to share many more of these with you."

The "Friends With Benefits" actor also thanked his wife of seven years for "putting up" with him. "Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you," the 39-year-old wrote, alongside a series of pictures of them.

Biel, meanwhile, took to the picture-sharing app to thank her husband for throwing her a pajama party on her birthday. In one of the pictures, the actress dressed in a kaftan, was looking at her husband and giggling while Timberlake was standing near her cake. In another picture, the couple was seen sharing a hug while they broke into laughter.

In the caption, Beil revealed that she was left in splits while cutting the cake, as her husband had improvised the "happy birthday" song after promising not to sing it to her. "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing," she wrote.

Biel also called Timberlake a "wonderful human," and thanked him for "really listening" to her, and for throwing her "my kinda party."

The adorable declarations of love come after Mail Online photographed the actress without her wedding ring on Saturday, fuelling reports of troubles in their marriage. The couple who share a four-year-old son Silas, have been under the spotlight ever since the actor was spotted holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright in November. He later issued a public apology to his wife on Instagram for a "strong lapse of judgment," and the couple has been seen on several dates since then.