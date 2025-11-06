A tragedy has struck Louisville after a UPS cargo plane went down, resulting in significant loss of life. Authorities have confirmed that at least 12 people perished in the incident.

The grim reality is that the final casualty count could rise, as search efforts continue for those unaccounted for. This devastating event has sent shockwaves through the community, with officials working tirelessly to understand the full impact.

Tragedy at Takeoff: The Initial Toll

At least 12 lives were lost when a UPS freight aircraft went down while lifting off from the Louisville, Kentucky, airfield on Tuesday night, according to the state's leader. The number of fatalities is anticipated to increase, according to Governor Andy Beshear, who noted it likely involves a minimum of one youngster.

The tough news continues today as the death toll in Louisville has now risen to at least 11, and I expect it to be 12 by end of the day. Even harder news is that we believe one of those lost was a young child. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 5, 2025

These are all children of God taken far too soon. Let's continue to pray for their families and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 5, 2025

The transport aircraft exploded as it took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at approximately 17:15 local time (22:15 GMT). The National Transportation Safety Board reported that the port-side engine ignited and detached from the main wing during the initial ascent. This set off a massive inferno that pumped dense, dark clouds of smoke into the atmosphere.

Fire, Fuel, and Fatalities: The Scene of Destruction

The catastrophic impact wounded over a dozen individuals, with injuries ranging from severe burns and blast wounds to breathing difficulties from inhaling the fumes.

❗️⚠️🇺🇸 - UPS Airlines Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane en route to Honolulu, crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport around 5:15 p.m. ET on November 4, 2025, near the UPS Worldport facility at Fern Valley Road and Grade… pic.twitter.com/dgeSbskZId — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 4, 2025

According to authorities, the individuals who made it out alive sustained 'very significant' wounds during the disaster. Rescue teams are continuing to look for additional casualties, given that several people are still missing.

The aircraft's three-person operating team is believed to be included in the fatalities, Governor Beshear confirmed.

The Black Box Hunt and Official Inquiry

A first-stage inquiry is currently underway, but authorities have declared it premature to determine what led to the disaster. Nevertheless, security camera recordings and information retrieved from the aeroplane are assisting in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Todd Inman, from the NTSB, the agency directing the inquiry, confirmed that investigators successfully retrieved both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data unit — collectively known as the black box.

During a Wednesday press briefing, Inman revealed that security camera film captured the moment the aircraft's port-side power unit detached 'from the wing during the takeoff roll'. The recording has not been made public at this time.

The pilot managed to get the aeroplane airborne, and it successfully crossed a perimeter barrier at the runway's conclusion before smashing into numerous commercial properties near the facility, he added.

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear issued an emergency declaration to allow for the faster deployment of aid and supplies via 'emergency management and the Kentucky National Guard'.

Mayor Craig Greenberg of Louisville announced that the airfield has subsequently resumed operations on its main strip, allowing air traffic to flow again. Meanwhile, a minimum of 16 separate households have contacted authorities, stating that family members remain missing, Governor Beshear confirmed.

Wreckage and Uncertainty: Ground Zero Investigation

As of Tuesday night, two employees from the motor vehicle shop that was struck had yet to be located, and the precise number of patrons present at the location when the impact occurred remains unknown.

UPS confirmed in an official declaration that the flight carried three members of staff, but specified that the company has 'not confirmed any injuries/casualties'.

On Wednesday, area authorities reported they were uncertain of the total number of casualties they sought, noting that the resulting blaze had incinerated the aircraft. This left behind an expansive wreckage field, which would make locating individuals exceptionally difficult.

It's been a rough day in Louisville today, and I know we all want answers as quickly and as accurately as possible.



Hug your loved ones extra close tonight. pic.twitter.com/p0ZQG4wH1D — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) November 6, 2025

Kentucky's Representative, Morgan McGarvey, confirmed that 28 NTSB personnel were deployed to the location, tasked with analysing 'absolutely every bit of what happened'.

Authorities did point out, however, that the huge conflagration was ignited by the volume of fuel carried by the aeroplane, which was commencing a long-haul flight of approximately 4,300 miles (6,920km) to Hawaii.

'It looked like it was raining oil': Kentucky Congressman Morgan McGarvey called the immediate aftermath of the crash of a UPS cargo plane at Louisville's airport an "apocalyptic" scene.



The latest: https://t.co/sBRbo7BXVP pic.twitter.com/uvc67jLwV6 — WLWT (@WLWT) November 5, 2025

The aircraft was transporting 38,000 gallons (144,000 litres) of fuel at the moment it went down. This resulted in a sight that resembled 'raining oil' over Louisville at the time of the impact, according to Representative McGarvey.

Public Safety and the Contamination Risk

The specific type of freight being transported remains unverified, although authorities have stated that the aircraft did not contain any items that posed a major contamination risk.

The blast consumed a minimum of two surrounding firms, one of which was an oil processing company. An order to remain indoors was initially imposed for an area spanning five miles from the airfield, prompted by fears of additional detonations and atmospheric contamination. Yet, this restriction was subsequently tightened to cover only one mile.

The airfield announced in an official communication posted on X that all outbound journeys scheduled for Tuesday night had been grounded.

Fire Department Chief Brian O'Neal of Louisville stated that the volume of fuel released at the accident location created a 'very dangerous situation'. The directive to remain indoors was decreased to a radius of one mile while emergency personnel sought to control the fire throughout Tuesday evening.

Speaking at a media briefing, Governor Beshear cautioned the public to steer clear of the accident zone. He stated, 'Anyone who has seen the images and the video knows how violent this crash is. The governor added, 'There are still dangerous things that are flammable, that are potentially explosive'.

Police Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Metro Department stated that the accident location would remain 'an ongoing active scene for the next several days'. He further remarked, 'We don't know how long it's going to take to render that scene safe for the investigation to take place'.

A Grounded Fleet: The Plane's History and UPS Response

The jet involved was an MD-11F, a three-engine model that originally flew as a passenger plane for Thai Airways, having entered service 34 years prior. It was later assigned to UPS in 2006.

The plane was initially built by McDonnell Douglas, a company that merged with Boeing back in 1997. In 2023, both FedEx and UPS announced that they would phase out their entire fleet of MD-11s over the next 10 years to help upgrade their air services.

Boeing released a statement confirming it is 'ready to support our customer' and emphasising that 'our concern is for the safety and well-being of all those affected'. The manufacturer also noted it would provide technical help to the NTSB.

Louisville hosts the UPS Worldport, which acts as the delivery giant's worldwide centre for air freight and its biggest parcel handling site globally. In a separate statement, UPS expressed that it was 'terribly saddened' by the event and would suspend all parcel sorting activities at Worldport for Tuesday night.

The company further remarked that 'UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, and customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers'.