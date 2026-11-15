Kai Trump says Tiger Woods still helps with her golf, months after the 15-time major champion received a five-year driving ban following a crash in Florida. 'He's the best,' the 19-year-old University of Miami golfer told Golfweek after playing at The ANNIKA tournament in Belleair on 13 November.

'I love him so much, and he's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want,' she said. Her comments offer a glimpse of their relationship, but she did not discuss Woods' court case in the reported interview.

Woods, 50, has been in a relationship with Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, since at least March 2025, when he confirmed it on social media. Vanessa is the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Kai Trump's Praise Predates Woods' Arrest

Kai's description of Woods as 'an even better person' came before his legal troubles. She made the remark at her LPGA Tour debut at the same event in November 2025, four months before his arrest.

'I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world, I would say that. And an even better person,' she said at the time. The comment is distinct from her latest remarks, which focus on his continuing support.

At that tournament, Kai also said Woods had told her to 'have fun' and 'go with the flow'. Her recent comments indicate that she still turns to him for guidance, though she did not give specific examples of the advice he has offered.

Kai also credited her mother with introducing her to golf when she was two. 'If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be playing golf right now,' she said. She has also played with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

What the Five-Year Driving Ban Means

Woods was arrested on 27 March after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, in Martin County, Florida. He was initially charged with driving under the influence, commonly referred to as DUI.

At a hearing in Martin County on 2 September, he changed his plea from not guilty to no contest. Under a plea deal, the DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving. He also entered a plea to a second, lesser charge.

The court imposed a five-year driving licence suspension and a $1,000 fine on the reckless driving charge. Woods agreed not to seek a hardship exemption. Judge Darren Steele told him the suspension was 'for the safety of the public'.

A no contest plea is treated as a conviction, but Woods did not plead to the original DUI charge. The article does not specify the final wording or outcome of the second charge, so that detail should be checked against the court record before publication.

Vanessa announced on 20 May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an Instagram post, she said she was working with her medical team and 'staying focused and hopeful'.

People magazine quoted an unnamed source close to the couple as saying Woods 'has been there for [Vanessa] as much as she wants it'. That account is not a public statement from Woods or Vanessa. Vanessa attended the September hearing with him, according to reports.

The remarks reported by Golfweek do not address Woods' arrest, the hearing or the driving ban. Kai's comments instead describe a personal source of golfing advice, while the 'even better person' praise dates from before the case.