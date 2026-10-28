Savannah Chrisley has defended her unborn baby after announcing her engagement to Jason Galanis, a 56-year-old businessman sentenced to 189 months in prison for securities-fraud schemes before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2025.

The 29-year-old reality television star announced her pregnancy and engagement on Tuesday, 27 October, on Instagram and her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. She had referred to her fiancé only as 'J' or 'Jason' before Us Weekly identified him as Galanis.

In an Instagram Story featuring a sonogram, Chrisley addressed criticism surrounding the announcement. 'You are not a headline. You are not a controversy,' she wrote. 'You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone's opinions.'

Savannah Chrisley Defends Her Unborn Baby

Chrisley said her baby was innocent and deeply loved, adding that public criticism would not overshadow her joy at becoming a mother.

'You are my answered prayer. And I will never apologize for celebrating you,' she wrote. In her pregnancy announcement, she described the child as a blessing and said she had prayed for the life she now has.

The announcement has attracted attention because of Galanis's criminal record and his connection to Chrisley's father, Todd Chrisley. Savannah has not publicly addressed the specific criticism beyond her message defending her child.

Who Is Jason Galanis?

Galanis pleaded guilty on 31 January 2020 to a seven-count federal information involving multiple securities-fraud schemes. He was sentenced to 189 months in prison in September that year, according to the US Department of Justice.

The schemes included manipulating the market for Gerova Financial Group Ltd, defrauding clients of an investment advisory firm and misappropriating proceeds from bonds issued by the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation, a Native American tribal entity. Galanis was ordered to forfeit more than $80 million (£60.21 million) and pay more than $80 million in restitution.

Trump commuted Galanis's sentence on 28 March 2025, reducing it to time served with no further fines, restitution, probation or other conditions. The commutation did not erase his convictions.

In June 2025, a federal judge rejected Galanis's request to recover funds already paid or held for restitution and to have previously forfeited property returned. The court ruled that the commutation applied to future obligations and did not require the return of money or property forfeited before the order.

Galanis was also associated with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and testified from prison in March 2024 before the House Oversight Committee during its Republican-led impeachment inquiry into then-President Joe Biden. His association and testimony are separate from his fraud convictions; Hunter Biden was not charged in Galanis's securities-fraud cases.

Chrisley Addresses Their 27-Year Age Gap

On her podcast, Chrisley said she and Galanis 'do everything together' and described the relationship as 'amazing' and 'fulfilling'.

'So yes, the age difference. So what?' she said, adding that Galanis did not look or act his age. She praised his physique and intellect, calling him 'the love of my life'.

Chrisley said the couple began dating in July 2025 after Galanis contacted her following her parents' release from prison. She said he proposed during a trip to the Cayman Islands in December 2025.

The couple had kept the relationship private. Chrisley said the age gap was one reason she had not previously shared his identity publicly.

Their wedding was originally scheduled for 9 January 2027 but has been postponed to May 2027 because of the pregnancy, according to Us Weekly.

Galanis And Todd Chrisley's Prison Connection

Galanis and Todd Chrisley both served time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and began serving their sentences in January 2023. Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie to seven.

Trump pardoned both in May 2025, after they had served just over two years. Their pardons followed his commutation of Galanis's sentence in March.

The shared prison connection and separate clemency decisions have added political context to Savannah Chrisley's pregnancy announcement. Her own public message, however, has focused on her unborn child, whom she described as innocent, deeply loved and a blessing.