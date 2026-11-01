Savannah Chrisley has responded to criticism surrounding her relationship, pregnancy and reported secret wedding, describing some of the public reaction as 'cruel' in a social media statement shared from Mar-a-Lago.

The reality television personality addressed the backlash on Instagram Stories after what she described as a 'whirlwind' week. Rather than directly responding to individual accusations, Chrisley suggested that she would not allow public judgement to dictate how she approached her personal life.

Her comments come after reports emerged that she had married Jason Galanis, a former financial fraud convict whose prison sentence was commuted by US President Donald Trump in March 2025. While the relationship appears to have received support from some members of her family, Galanis's criminal past has also drawn criticism.

Savannah Chrisley posted on her Instagram Story, calling out the public for criticising her reported secret wedding.

'This World Can Be So Incredibly Cruel'

According to a report from TMZ, Chrisley shared a message from Mar-a-Lago addressing the reaction to the news surrounding her personal life.

'This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace,' she wrote.

She continued by suggesting that she did not feel obligated to defend every aspect of her relationship publicly.

'I've learned you don't have to defend what God has already ordained. You don't have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true,' Chrisley added.

Although she did not identify specific critics or explain which comments prompted the statement, the message appeared amid growing attention surrounding her reported marriage and pregnancy.

The reality star's response did not directly address the concerns surrounding Galanis's criminal history or the circumstances of their relationship.

Reported Secret Wedding in the Cayman Islands

TMZ previously reported that Chrisley and Galanis had seemingly tied the knot at a church in the Cayman Islands in July. The reported ceremony had not been publicly announced before news of their relationship, pregnancy and wedding emerged.

Chrisley's father, Todd Chrisley, has reportedly given the relationship a reluctant degree of approval, although TMZ described his support as begrudging.

However, not everyone in Galanis's family appears to share the same view of the relationship.

In an interview with TMZ's Charlie Neff, Galanis's brother, Derek Galanis, questioned whether his sibling had genuinely changed following his time in federal prison.

Derek said he did not believe the former inmate had been reformed behind bars, raising further questions about the family's relationship with him.

Commuted Fraud Sentence Remains a Focus

Galanis served more than eight years in federal prison in connection with securities fraud schemes before receiving a commutation from Trump in March 2025, according to TMZ.

A commutation reduces a prison sentence but does not erase the underlying conviction. His criminal history has therefore remained part of the public discussion surrounding his relationship with Chrisley.

The reported marriage has placed the reality television personality in the spotlight for reasons extending beyond her pregnancy and family news. Her latest statement, however, suggests she intends to keep her focus on her personal life rather than engage with every criticism.

While Chrisley has publicly expressed regret over the hostility directed towards her, questions about Galanis's past and his family's concerns continue to form part of the wider conversation surrounding the couple.