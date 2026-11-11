CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has laid bare the panic gripping President Donald Trump's West Wing this week, reporting that insiders feared their own party would abandon Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to impeachment after a crushing midterm defeat.

Collins said her sources painted a fearful, divided administration behind its public show of control. The defeat left Trump's remaining term facing a hostile Congress. That scenario arrived when Democrats seized both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms.

Democrats were on track for their biggest House majority since the early 1990s, a result that stripped Trump of the chamber he needed to protect his final two years.

'Knives Out' Inside the West Wing

On Friday's edition of her programme, The Source, Collins said the mood had turned poisonous. 'It's hard to overstate really just how factionalized that environment has become in the last several days alone,' she told viewers. Aides described a workplace 'filled with tension and infighting', she said, comparing it to the 'knives out' days of Trump's first term.

The trigger was Trump's abrupt move to replace chief of staff Susie Wiles with senior adviser Stephen Miller, stunning staff who had been told she was safe.

Fear the Party Would Turn on Hegseth

The deepest dread settled on Hegseth. Collins said some Republicans, angry that the Iran war was being blamed for the election wipeout, might back his impeachment. 'That is a very real prospect that the White House and the defense secretary are both staring down right now,' she said. Her sources believed lawmakers might 'find an exit route' for him. One Republican told Axios bluntly, 'We should have never done the war before the midterms.'

Trump Erupts, Then the House Votes

Pressed by Collins on Monday over whether he would stand by Hegseth, Trump snapped. 'Yeah, I'll stand by him,' he said, before branding impeachment author Thomas Massie 'a loser'.

Massie, the outgoing Kentucky Republican leaving Congress after losing his primary, had filed eight articles accusing Hegseth of waging illegal wars in Iran, Yemen, and against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

On Tuesday, the House voted 211 to 204 to send the articles to the Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking impeachment, with every voting Republican except Massie supporting the move.

Hegseth had struck a defiant note at a Pentagon press conference that morning, dismissing the charges as political theatre. Had he been impeached, he would have become only the third Cabinet secretary in US history to face that sanction.

The Panic Behind the Calm

Trump declared the result an 'EXONERATION' on Truth Social, writing that the impeachment bid had 'miserably FAILED'. The vote did not end the chaos Collins described. Her sources said Hegseth's position felt 'a little bit firmer' only because Miller, his close ally, now ran the building, replacing Wiles, who Collins reported had doubted his leadership.

For readers watching an administration insist all is well, the reporting offers a rare look at the fear its own staff admit in private, even in a week when it claimed total victory and public vindication.