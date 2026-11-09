A Republican congressman has turned Donald Trump's own business logic against him, arguing that the White House should be firing staff after last week's midterm drubbing rather than promoting Stephen Miller.

Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman told CNN that Miller's elevation to chief of staff was 'a mistake' and that voters in the Midwest 'don't like his tone'.

'You Have To Fire People'

Stutzman, who represents Indiana's 3rd District, made the remarks on Sunday to CNN's Manu Raju on Inside Politics, The Hill reported.

'I come from the business world, just like President Trump does. And you know what? If your team takes a beating as badly as we took this last week, you have to fire people,' he said.

'You don't promote those who... were in charge of what was supposed to be delivered,' Stutzman added.

He then named Miller directly. 'I think that the decision to elect Stephen Miller is a mistake. He's not liked out here in the Midwest by people, they don't like his tone,' he said.

The criticism carries an extra sting for a president who built his television fame on The Apprentice, where 'You're fired' became his catchphrase.

Miller Replaces Wiles

Trump announced on Friday 6 November that Susie Wiles was leaving her position as chief of staff and that Miller, then his deputy chief of staff, would replace her.

'I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said Wiles, 'who has done an outstanding job', would move to the Trump political operation, and thanked her for her service. CBS News reported that the announcement came an hour after Trump sat down for a post-election interview with 60 Minutes.

The shake-up followed a midterm rout in which Democrats were projected to win control of both the House and the Senate. CBS News described Miller as 'the architect of the president's mass deportation policy'. In a 60 Minutes interview released the same weekend, Trump conceded that his deportation drive 'might be too tough'.

'Fire Him Today'

Democrats went further than Stutzman. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become Speaker when Democrats take control of the House in January, called Miller 'a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands'.

'His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today,' Jeffries wrote on X on Friday.

The White House defended its pick. Spokesperson Lauren Bis said in an emailed statement that Miller 'has been a key player in delivering on President Trump's America First agenda since day one', The Hill reported.