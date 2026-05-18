A damaging television segment has placed the head of US federal law enforcement under intensified scrutiny after replaying years of accumulated on-air revelations.

Kash Patel was put on the spot on US television last week when Jen Psaki aired a montage on MS NOW from Washington showing the FBI Director repeatedly joking about his love of alcohol, including one clip where he predicted a future Senate would brand him an 'alcoholic.'

The segment, fronted by Psaki, stitched together nearly three years of Patel's own on‑air comments, just days after he was forced to deny in public that he drinks excessively.

Questions about Kash Patel's habits had already been circulating in political media. The 46‑year‑old, now serving as FBI Director, has recently faced scrutiny over how much he drinks and whether it affects his work.

Jen Psaki plays a montage of alcoholic failure of an FBI Director Kash Patel bragging about his drinking habits over the years pic.twitter.com/Qxw1KnIfTe — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 17, 2026

He has pushed back hard, calling the allegations 'unequivocally, categorically false,' insisting, 'I've never been intoxicated on the job,' and arguing that the focus on his private life is a politically driven distraction. The row is unfolding in the same partisan media environment where Eric Trump is threatening to sue Psaki for other comments she made about him on air.

MS NOW chose not to debate Patel's words so much as replay them. On her programme, Psaki ran nine separate clips, from March 2022 to November 2024, all featuring Kash Patel discussing alcohol in some capacity. The effect was cumulative rather than subtle.

The reel opened with a 7 March 2023 appearance, where Patel told an interviewer, 'Sundays are for God, hockey and beer, and I will resurface back very early Monday morning.' It cut next to a segment from 26 May 2022, in which he explained how a casual habit had turned into a kind of online brand, 'It turned into Flannel Fridays because I was having this beer, and I was wearing a flannel shirt, and now it's this massive thing online.'

In another clip, he referenced 'playing in the beer league' before quickly adding, ' I was kidding.' Psaki did not interject or offer commentary over the footage, letting his tone do the work.

Kash Patel Montage Shows Pattern Of Drinking Jokes

The middle of the montage dug further back into Kash Patel's podcast history. Psaki pulled two segments from a March 2022 episode in which Patel described an after‑hours ritual with a colleague.

'We had this tradition every night, what he would call a 'final final,' so we'd have dinner then go somewhere and have a final drink,' he said in the first part. In the second, his story moved to Europe. 'We ended up in Northern Italy, and we were slamming Negronis at our last night, and I was like, 'Devin, I need a subpoena.'

WATCH: Here’s Jen Psaki playing a montage of alcoholic failure of an FBI Director Kash Patel bragging about his drinking habits over the years pic.twitter.com/NQYYOUZlt0 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) May 17, 2026

The compilation then jumped to September 2023, when Patel was filmed saying, 'everybody should have a beer or three.' In another interview, he talked about drinking again and told columnist Benny Johnson in 2022, 'It's going to be pretty lit. I might have some special apparel.'

Each moment on its own would have been easy to dismiss as banter. Edited together, the pieces built a picture of a senior law‑enforcement official who repeatedly chose to wrap his public persona in alcohol‑themed humour. Psaki's team clearly intended viewers to draw their own conclusions about how that squares with Patel's more recent insistence that any focus on his drinking is manufactured. Beyond his own recorded jokes and public denials, the allegations about his private consumption remain unproven.

Jen Psaki's Final Clip Leaves Kash Patel Exposed

The closing section of Jen Psaki's montage was the most damaging.

In a penultimate 2024 clip, Patel lounged back in a chair and recalled a conversation with a colleague named Devin. 'I went to Devin, and he said, 'Dude if you're going to start drinking at 9 am, get out of my office.' Again, Patel's delivery suggested he was telling a funny story rather than making a confession, but in the current climate, the line landed awkwardly.

FBI Director Kash Patel lashed out at lawmakers during a congressional budget hearing, offering a brash defense to their questions about a story alleging that his “excessive drinking” has impaired his ability to do his job.



“It’s a total farce,” Patel said.… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2026

The final video removed any distance between Kash Patel's past jokes and his present predicament. During another podcast, the FBI Director was shown cracking open a beer can on camera. As the hiss of the can sounded, he told the host, 'Can I be the first to say that if I ever go before Senate confirmation, they're going to call me an alcoholic?'

Psaki cut back in with a dry rejoinder, 'His words, not my words.' There was no need to elaborate. In the space of a few seconds, viewers saw a man now bristling at suggestions he drinks too much, predicting, in his own voice, that his drinking image would haunt any future confirmation hearing.

"Jen Psaki mocks Patel with supercut of clips bragging about his drinking" - Raw Story #SmartNews https://t.co/f7NLJQ6qup — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) May 14, 2026

Patel's camp has argued that all of this is being stripped of context and weaponised for partisan reasons, and that in private, he lives well within normal bounds.

There is currently no independent evidence confirming that his professional performance has been compromised by personal alcohol consumption. However, Jen Psaki's final clip leaves the embattled security director facing a difficult public relations battle on Capitol Hill. Until his allies produce definitive counter-evidence, the public record remains split between his current absolute denials and his past on-camera humour.