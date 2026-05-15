Donald Trump's Beijing trip has sparked fresh concern online after close up images of his bruised and discoloured hands went viral on Wednesday, renewing questions about the 79 year old president's physical condition.

The reaction began after photographs from Trump's state visit to China circulated on social media and in US media reports. He was in Beijing for high level talks with Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, but attention quickly shifted from diplomacy to the appearance of his hands and the wider debate over his health.

Images Spark New Scrutiny

Read more Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms

In the widely shared images, Trump is seen shaking hands with Xi and placing his right hand on the back of a Chinese official. The marks on his hand were visible enough to prompt immediate reaction online.

Journalist Aaron Rupar drew attention to the images in posts on X, writing that Trump's hand looked 'pretty gnarly' after he landed in China. In another post, he pointed viewers to what he described as visible discolouration as Trump greeted Xi and posed for photographs.

Trump's hand was looking pretty gnarly after he landed in China



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/89SyQjgzDW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026

The reaction tapped into an argument that has followed Trump through other recent public appearances. Close up images from the China visit and earlier White House events have repeatedly prompted claims that heavy make up or concealer had been used on his hands.

OK! Magazine reported that Trump has acknowledged using concealer to cover dark marks or bruising. The suggestion is that the product can rub off during handshakes, leaving cameras to capture uneven patches over marked skin. Without a medical explanation released on the record, however, the cause and seriousness of the bruising remain unclear.

Questions Beyond His Hands

Trump's hands were not the only focus of attention in Beijing. Some online commentators also pointed to his walk and posture, claiming he appeared stiff and unsteady during parts of the visit.

One X user wrote that Trump appeared to use a vehicle for balance as he turned a corner, while others bluntly questioned whether he looked well. Critics also challenged the White House's earlier suggestion that bruising on the president's hands could be linked to frequent handshakes, arguing that the marks appeared visible before he greeted officials in China.

Trump and President Xi greet each other and pose for pictures. Note that Trump's hand is visibly discolored. pic.twitter.com/A0dRouonoq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026

The White House has said Trump will undergo his delayed annual physical and dental examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May. That appointment is now likely to attract closer attention as questions about his health continue to build.

Public scrutiny is expected to intensify further as Trump approaches his 80th birthday on 14 June. In US politics, age has become more than a background detail. It is now treated as a measure of stamina, judgement and fitness for office.

Cognitive Debate Intensifies

The discussion around Trump's physical appearance in Beijing has also fed into a broader argument about his mental sharpness. Some commentators, polling and medical critics have already raised concerns about his cognitive fitness.

OK! Magazine reported that more than 30 doctors have signed a letter warning of what they describe as a 'rapidly worsening' decline. Some psychologists, including Dr John Gartner, have also pointed to changes in Trump's speech and public behaviour that they argue may suggest a serious deterioration, though those claims remain contested.

Critics have highlighted what they describe as impulsivity, disorientation, verbal slips and difficulty completing thoughts. Those observations have been used to argue that Trump's public presentation has changed in noticeable ways, even if no formal diagnosis has been released.

Trump, for his part, has dismissed such concerns. On 4 May, he said he feels 'the same as 50 years ago' and insisted he is 'not a senior'. His supporters continue to present those remarks as evidence of confidence and vigour.

The central limitation remains the same. None of the psychological claims rests on direct access to Trump's medical records or a formal clinical examination made public. That means suggestions of dementia or similar conditions remain speculative, however widely they circulate online.

Even so, the combination of visible bruising, questions about mobility and renewed criticism from medical commentators has revived more serious political talk. Reports say the debate has prompted fresh calls for scrutiny of Trump's fitness for office, including renewed discussion of the 25th Amendment.