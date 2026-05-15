Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a new twist after a self-styled online detective claimed this week that someone was secretly staying in the guest house at her Catalina Foothills property near Tucson, Arizona, when she vanished on 1 February.

Read more Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home

For context, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing more than three months ago. Investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, supported by the FBI, believe she was taken from her home the night before she was discovered missing.

Despite intensive searches and forensic work at the hillside property, no suspect has been publicly identified, and authorities have released few specifics about what they found at the scene.

The latest claim came from Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an investigator and has been documenting the case from Tucson on social media. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Riches wrote: 'It appears someone was staying in her guest house when Nancy Guthrie disappeared.'

It appears someone was staying in her guest house when Nancy Guthrie disappeared. — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 15, 2026

He did not supply photographs, documents, or independent witnesses to support that assertion, and there is no official confirmation that anybody else was living on the property at the time. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even so, the suggestion that an unidentified person might have been in the guest house when Nancy Guthrie disappeared was enough to reignite speculation around a case that has already become a magnet for online sleuths.

Guest House Theory Puts New Spotlight On Nancy Guthrie's Home

The news came after weeks of simmering questions about how closely detectives had examined the guest house and whether it could hold clues to what happened. An aerial photograph of Nancy Guthrie's home, released earlier in the investigation, showed the main residence and a separate, smaller structure, described by locals as a casita or pool house, on the well-kept desert property in the Catalina Foothills.

Under the version of events set out publicly so far, Nancy Guthrie was believed to be living alone. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at the outset that there were no other known residents on the property and that his team had gone over the house and grounds carefully to gather DNA and other evidence. There was no mention from authorities of a second occupant, short- or long-term, in either the main home or the guest house.

The gap between that official description and Riches' post has fuelled a fresh round of argument beneath his feed. One commenter wrote: 'Bet she didn't even know it. Poor angel.' Another suggested that the condition of the outbuilding pointed to recent use, claiming: 'That is why the casida/pool house was a mess.' Others drifted towards a familiar name, speculating without evidence that Nancy's son, Camron, could have been there.

On that point, however, the record is clear. There is nothing in statements from the Sheriff's Department to suggest Camron Guthrie was staying at the property at the time of his mother's disappearance. Several users called out the lack of corroboration, asking Riches why such a critical detail would be surfacing only now if it were accurate.

'Why are you and we just hearing this now?' one asked. Another added: 'Seems like that would've come out immediately.' A third put it even more bluntly: 'Speculation or fact? Let's dig and find out.'

There has been earlier chatter online about the idea that the guest house might have been rented out, but that, too, has never been confirmed by investigators. At this stage, the guest house narrative lives entirely in the world of social media conjecture, not in any document or press briefing from law enforcement.

Sheriff Outlines Slow Grind Of Nancy Guthrie Investigation

While amateur detectives chase theories about hidden tenants and unreported house guests, Sheriff Nanos has tried to explain why the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance appears to be moving so slowly from the outside.

Speaking to People Magazine, Nanos described a painstaking process focused on digital and physical evidence that can be cross-referenced once a suspect emerges.

'There's thousands and thousands of video out there from intersections and Ring cameras that we have to catalogue,' he said. 'Maybe it's all the white trucks are over here, all the red sedans are over here; you've gotta have it so that when you do find a suspect ... 'Hey, the suspect is John Doe, we got him,' now we go and say, 'Well, what else do we know about John Doe?''

He continued: ''Oh, he drives a white truck. Were there any white trucks in the area at that time?" 'Oh, John Doe has this cellphone number.' You back up to those pieces of evidence that you gathered early on to try to make your case.'

Nanos acknowledged that the pace of visible progress has frustrated both the public and the Guthrie family, who have watched weeks tick by without an arrest or the recovery of their relative. Still, he argued that naming the wrong person would be worse than taking longer to reach the right one, and said what he called 'the best minds' were assigned to the file.

Nothing in his comments suggested that the Sheriff's Department shares the online investigator's view about a mystery squatter in the guest house. If that lead exists in the case file at all, it has not been aired publicly. For now, the contrast between cautious official updates and bold social media claims is defining how the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is being understood far beyond Tucson.