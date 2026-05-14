US President Donald Trump is facing fresh online scrutiny after a viral video appeared to show him sipping from a champagne glass during a formal banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reigniting debate over his decades-long public insistence that he never drinks alcohol. A fleeting toast at a Beijing state dinner has now become the latest flashpoint in the already fraught conversation about Trump's image, authenticity, and diplomacy with China.

So has the POTUS finally broken his own lifelong ban on alcohol to get on China's good side? Or was he drinking something else at the event?

Trump Seemingly Sips Champagne to Toast Xi Jinping

The footage, captured during a high-profile state dinner in Beijing this week, quickly spread across social media platforms after viewers noticed Trump raising a glass that appeared to contain champagne during a ceremonial toast with Xi.

In the clip, Trump briefly brings the glass to his lips while seated beside the Chinese leader at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

While some are celebrating the US president's evident respect for the Chinese leader, others are questioning the move, considering that Trump has famously spoken out against drinking alcohol.

No way Trump just toasted Xi Jinping… and the teetotaler actually took a sip.🥂



Small gesture, big respect. pic.twitter.com/UsCHa4PNgB — Neo (@Realneo101) May 14, 2026

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The moment immediately fuelled questions online because Trump has repeatedly described himself as a lifelong teetotaller who avoids alcohol entirely due to the tragic death of his older brother, Fred Trump Jr.

For years, Trump has openly discussed how Fred Trump Jr.'s struggles with alcoholism deeply affected him and shaped his personal habits. Fred died in 1981 at the age of 43 after complications related to alcohol addiction. Trump has frequently cited the loss as one of the main reasons he has never smoked cigarettes or consumed alcohol.

'I had a brother, Fred. Great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine,' Trump once said during a campaign speech. 'But he had a problem with alcohol.'

Throughout his political career, Trump has often used his abstinence from alcohol as part of his public image, portraying it as evidence of self-discipline and strong decision-making. During rallies and interviews, he has repeatedly claimed he has 'never had a drink' in his life.

That history made the Beijing banquet footage especially notable online, where critics and supporters immediately debated whether the president had made a rare exception during the diplomatic event.

So Did Trump Drink Champagne to Please Xi Jinping?

Despite the speculation, there is currently no verified evidence confirming that Trump actually drank alcohol during the toast. The video itself does not clearly reveal the contents of the glass, and no official White House statement has confirmed that the beverage was alcoholic.

Bruce LeVell, a former Trump adviser and White House small-business advocate, quickly pushed back against the viral claims after the footage gained traction online.

'It's not alcohol, and I speak for the President,' LeVell wrote in a post on X defending Trump.

It’s not alcohol, and I speak for the President. — Bruce LeVell (@Bruce_LeVell) May 14, 2026

Supporters of the president argued that world leaders are often provided non-alcoholic alternatives during official diplomatic dinners, particularly when participating in ceremonial toasts. Others suggested the glass may have contained sparkling water, cider, or another non-alcoholic beverage designed to resemble champagne.

The banquet took place during a critical US-China summit centred on trade disputes, Taiwan, Iran tensions and economic cooperation. During the visit, Trump praised Xi as 'a great leader' and described the summit as potentially ushering in a 'new era' in the two countries' relations.

While the diplomatic discussions dominated official headlines, it was the brief toast between Trump and Xi that unexpectedly became one of the most talked-about moments of the trip.