FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly took part in a so-called 'VIP snorkel trip' during a visit to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii last summer, including time near the USS Arizona war grave, according to The Hill.

The report claims Patel visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and participated in a previously undisclosed activity near the USS Arizona, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack and now serves as the final resting place for more than 900 sailors and Marines. Access to the wreck site is tightly controlled, with diving generally restricted unless approved for specific scientific or official purposes, though some dignitaries are occasionally permitted to visit under supervision.

What 'VIP' Means in the Alleged Snorkel Trip

Kash Patel's visit to Pearl Harbor included what government emails described as a 'VIP' snorkelling experience near the USS Arizona memorial. While diving and close access to the wreck are usually tightly restricted, exceptions are sometimes made for official visitors such as archaeologists, National Park Service staff, or approved government guests working with the military.

The USS Arizona is not just a tourist site. It is a war grave and memorial for more than 900 US sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Because of that, the area is treated with strict rules, and any activity near it is expected to follow careful protocols out of respect for those who died there.

Critics of the visit argue that allowing or participating in anything that looks recreational near the site risks disrespecting its purpose as a solemn military memorial.

Is It Illegal?

It is not automatically illegal for a public official or VIP to take part in special access activities while visiting memorial sites like Pearl Harbor or the USS Arizona. What matters is whether the activity follows the rules set by the site managers, the US Navy, and the National Park Service.

Places like the USS Arizona are protected as war graves, so access is heavily restricted. However, controlled exceptions can be granted for official visits, research work, or ceremonial purposes. These approvals are handled on a case-by-case basis and are usually logged and supervised.

The key issue is not legality but appropriateness and compliance. If an activity is approved in advance under official protocols, it is generally considered lawful. If someone bypassed restrictions or used access improperly, that could raise administrative or disciplinary concerns, but not necessarily criminal charges unless laws or regulations were broken.

FBI Pushed Back on 'Misleading' Report

FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson pushed back strongly against that interpretation. He said the report was misleading and argued that it wrongly portrayed a formal military invitation as if it were a leisure trip. He also said similar visits are common between government agencies, and pointed out that Patel had organised comparable engagements in his previous role at the Department of Defence.

An FBI spokesperson also said the trip was part of Patel's official national security meetings in the Pacific, including discussions with counterparts in New Zealand and Australia, as well as meetings with US military and federal teams. They said the invitation came through standard military channels used for visiting officials.

Even so, the report has added to the scrutiny of Patel's behaviour as FBI director. In recent months, he has faced criticism over other public appearances, including joining a celebration with the US men's hockey team after an Olympic win, which some felt was inappropriate for his position. He defended that moment, saying he was simply supporting friends.

He has also been involved in a legal dispute with The Atlantic over reporting that questioned his professional conduct and accessibility, including claims about alcohol use that he has denied.