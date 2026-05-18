Mike Vrabel has assured those around him in New England that he will do 'whatever it takes' to save his 27‑year marriage, after leaked photos appearing to show the Patriots coach kissing NFL reporter Dianna Russini surfaced in April, according to Globe.

Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, have both denied any wrongdoing, but the images have triggered a crisis that now stretches from the Patriots' locker room to two long‑established family homes.

The scandal erupted when Page Six published pictures of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini looking close in public, holding hands, dancing and, in some frames, apparently kissing despite both being married. Russini has been married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, while Vrabel and his wife, Jen, who met in college, have raised two sons together and built a reputation as one of the NFL's more solid couples. The Globe report says further images have trickled out since the initial leak, deepening the sense of shock among friends and colleagues.

Dianna Russini kisses husband on Mother’s Day as pair is seen for first time since Mike Vrabel scandal https://t.co/Xecy5eP00X pic.twitter.com/7K4z1HAmDF — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2026

Soon after the story broke, Vrabel went on record via ESPN to say he was 'committed to seeking counselling,' a line he framed as part of a broader promise to his family and his new organisation. Hired by the Patriots in January, the three‑time Super Bowl winner knows better than most how quickly off‑field drama can bleed into football narrative. His public statement was an attempt to wrest some control back.

The NFL will not be reviewing team’s videos for jokes surrounding New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel ahead of Thursday night’s annual schedule release, per Front Office Sports.



The league is letting teams use their own judgment regarding potential content about Vrabel’s… pic.twitter.com/qfQwmPlrwU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 14, 2026

'As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organisation and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,' he told reporters on 22 April, according to ESPN. 'I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be.

This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.'

Read more Is Mike Vrabel Getting A Divorce? Resurfaced Video Shows Dianna Russini Giving Intimacy Advice Directly To NFL Coach Is Mike Vrabel Getting A Divorce? Resurfaced Video Shows Dianna Russini Giving Intimacy Advice Directly To NFL Coach

Mike Vrabel Leans On Therapy As Dianna Russini Scandal Grows

Behind the scenes, Globe's source says Mike Vrabel has tried to match that rhetoric with action. 'Mike is fully committed to making sure his marriage weathers this storm,' the source is quoted as saying.

'He's in therapy solo and with Jen, that's a non‑negotiable. This isn't something you can solve overnight, but he's throwing everything he can at this.'

According to Globe, the same insider indicated that, despite the intense scrutiny, Vrabel's work with the Patriots has remained steady. The source told the outlet that the scandal has not affected his focus on football, describing Vrabel as a consummate professional who is highly effective at shutting out outside noise, and saying the response from within the team and organisation has been strongly supportive.

Those details are impossible to independently verify from the outside. Globe is relying on a single, anonymous voice close to Vrabel. But they fit a familiar NFL pattern.

Head coaches, especially in Boston, are judged first on what happens on Sundays. A scandal becomes survivable if the wins keep stacking up and the boss is seen to be handling his private life like a grown‑up.

Dianna Russini Spotted Out Trying to Save Her Marriage to Kevin Goldschmidt as More Mike Vrabel Photos Leak ===> https://t.co/rauHtqTwI3 pic.twitter.com/7fGdn7pHyC — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 11, 2026

Globe reports that Vrabel and Jen's inner circle are now effectively hoping for a 'comeback story' in their relationship. The former college sweethearts share two adult sons, Tyler, 25, and Carter, 24, and friends cited by the outlet point to those decades of shared history as a reason not to write the marriage off.

Those close to the couple acknowledge the strain but remain cautiously optimistic. The insider told the Globe that, while the situation is a great deal for any marriage to withstand, there is 'so much love and such a long history' that many believe they will pull through, adding that Vrabel appears confident he and his wife can overcome the crisis and has said he will 'do whatever it takes' to make that happen.

Dianna Russini And Kevin Goldschmidt Present A 'United Front'

On the other side of the story sits Dianna Russini. A high‑profile NFL reporter and presenter, she left ESPN for The Athletic before resigning from that role after the photos emerged, according to Globe. That decision stripped her of a prominent job just as her name was being dragged into a scandal she and Vrabel both insist has been misread.

Dianna Russini's 'desperate' act with husband slammed by former Patriots quarterbackhttps://t.co/OgWYMxD2ct pic.twitter.com/aQiydyJl6U — Mirror US Sports (@MirrorUSSports) May 16, 2026

The same source portrays Russini and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, as equally determined to save their marriage. 'By all accounts Dianna is just as all‑in on her marriage,' they say, pointing to Page Six pictures from Mother's Day which showed the couple sharing a kiss. 'It's clear they're making a big effort to put on a very united front.'

There is an edge of disbelief in the way those around them talk. 'They have always had a reputation for being one of those couples that is very affectionate in public,' the insider continues of the parents of two. 'That's why this whole thing has been extra shocking for anyone who knows them; no one would have predicted this.'

Dianna Russini seen kissing her husband as she's spotted for first time after Mike Vrabel scandal... as friends reveal how they've handled crisis https://t.co/CeJ2XPntEH — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 11, 2026

What none of the reporting to date offers is a definitive account of what did or did not happen between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini beyond what the photographs seem to show. Both insist there was no affair.

There is no court filing, no HR complaint, no paper trail to push the story into a more formal arena. Until that changes, much of the noise will remain in the realm of competing narratives and carefully worded denials, with two families trying to hold their ground in the middle.

For now, the only firm facts are stark enough: two long‑married couples, four children between them, a stack of images that will not disappear from the internet, and an NFL head coach telling anyone who will listen that he is prepared to do 'whatever it takes' to ensure the fallout does not end his marriage.