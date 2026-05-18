The Pentagon's next batch of UFO files, due to be released in June 2026, is expected to include images of 'translucent' long-limbed beings and alleged alien abductions, according to American pastors who say they were briefed on the material at a private meeting in Tennessee.

The anticipation follows the US government's first major declassification of UFO files on 8 May, when more than 160 historic documents, videos and images were made public. That initial release included 82 files from the Department of War, 56 from the FBI, 12 from NASA and 8 from the State Department, along with 28 videos and 14 still images covering incidents from the early Cold War period through the Apollo missions.

It offered a dry, archival view of 'unidentified anomalous phenomena', glowing saucers in 1952, mysterious objects reported in the former Soviet Union in 1955, and visual anomalies recorded during NASA's lunar programme.

Pastors Link Pentagon UFO Files To 'Interdimensional Evil Spirits'

About what might be coming next, do not come from the Pentagon itself, but from Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel, who have been speaking to the Daily Mail about what they say they were shown in February.

Both men describe being invited to an Airbnb in Tennessee, where, they say, intelligence insiders and former US military personnel now working on non-human intelligence and reverse‑engineering of craft had gathered. According to Zupetz, these hosts were not acting in any official government capacity, but were involved in private investigations into UAPs.

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It was there, Zupetz says, that they were presented with images' of entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs'.

The pastors say the people in the room proposed that many of the strange objects seen over the decades might not be extraterrestrial visitors in the sci‑fi sense, but 'interdimensional beings.'

From that point, the discussion, as the pastors tell it, moved from the world of defence briefings into theology. Zupetz claims that a growing number of Christians now view these alleged entities as 'interdimensional evil spirits, fallen angels or demons,' not visitors from a distant star system. In his telling, they are not neutral curiosities, nor benevolent guides, but part of a darker spiritual picture.

'The great lie in this is that these interdimensional entities the actual UFOs and every kind of supposed alien are not benevolent,' he argued. The pastors believe the next wave of UFO files will be presented to the public in a way that undermines Christian teaching and fulfils biblical warnings of a 'Great Deception' in the end times.

None of these theological interpretations has been endorsed by US officials, and there is no independent confirmation that the specific images the pastors describe will appear in the June release.

Mysterious footage from the Pentagon’s UFO files shows a bizarre object streaking across the sky in 2013.



The nearly two-minute infrared clip, submitted by U.S. Central Command personnel, shows a strangely shaped object floating over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/BKFB1W8xSF — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026

Alleged Abductions, 'Fallen Angels' And Political Hype Around UFO Files

The Tennessee meetings, according to Zupetz and Merkel, involved multiple sessions in which they were warned that future UFO files could be used to cast doubt on Christianity. They say the former military figures suggested that officials might frame non‑human intelligences as advanced, benevolent beings, a narrative which, in the pastors' eyes, would amount to a spiritual trap.

In their version of events, attendees were also told that the forthcoming tranche of UFO files would go beyond grainy images and pilot testimonies. The pastors claim they were briefed that the next release would include accounts of people being taken aboard UFO‑like craft, and that some of the mysterious lights reported in the sky over the years were, in the language used to them, actually 'fallen angels.'

Again, none of this has been corroborated in official documentation, and there is, as yet, no public sign that the Pentagon intends to frame any of its material in explicitly religious or anti‑religious terms. With no public schedule or preview from the US Department of Defence, the exact content of the June files remains unknown.

What is verifiable is that political pressure for greater transparency on UFO files has been building in Washington. Congressman Tim Burchett, a vocal advocate of wider disclosure on UAPs, has already promised that the next release will be far more dramatic than the first. He was quoted as saying that the material to come would blow everyone's minds and warned that 'holy crap is coming.'

Burchett did not spell out whether he had seen the specific images or abduction reports the pastors refer to, nor did he endorse any talk of demons or biblical prophecy. His remarks, however, have fed a mood of expectation that the June files will contain more than historical curios.

The convergence of religious warning, tantalising hints from lawmakers and the dry machinery of declassification has left the upcoming UFO files straddling three worlds at once: national security, public fascination and age‑old questions about what, if anything, is out there or, as some now insist, already here.