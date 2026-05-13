What began as a budget hearing for the FBI spiralled into a furious public row over drinking allegations, political theatre and credibility. By the end, FBI Director Kash Patel and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen were openly challenging each other to undergo alcohol screening tests.

The clash unfolded during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, where Van Hollen used his opening remarks to confront Patel over reports that his alleged drinking habits had interfered with his duties as FBI director. The claims stem from reporting published by The Atlantic, which Patel has repeatedly dismissed as fabricated.

Van Hollen did not soften the accusation. He told Patel that reports describing him as 'so drunk and hungover' that staff allegedly had to force entry into his home were 'extremely alarming' and, if true, amounted to 'a gross dereliction' of duty.

Patel responded instantly and angrily. 'It's a total farce,' he shot back. 'I don't even know where you get it from.'

Patel Turns The Hearing Into A Counterattack

The hearing shifted sharply once Patel abandoned defence and went on offence. Raising his voice, he accused Van Hollen of being the real offender when it came to alcohol and misuse of public money.

'The only individual drinking on the taxpayer's dime is you,' Patel told the senator.

What followed was one of the more combustible moments seen in a congressional hearing this year. Patel referenced Van Hollen's April 2025 visit to El Salvador, where the senator met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia after the Trump administration acknowledged Garcia had been wrongly deported.

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Patel accused Van Hollen of 'slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gangbanging rapist.' The claim carried several distortions. Garcia has not been convicted of rape or gang membership, though administration officials have alleged ties to the MS-13 gang, claims he denies. He is currently awaiting trial on separate human trafficking charges.

Photographs from the El Salvador meeting became politically explosive earlier this year after Nayib Bukele posted images online appearing to show drinks resembling margaritas on the table. Van Hollen later insisted he never touched the drink and said the scene had effectively been staged for propaganda purposes.

'The only person that ran up a $7,000 bar tab in Washington DC at the Lobby Bar was you,' he shouted. 'Drink during the day, that's you.'

What made the exchange striking was not simply the aggression. It was the extent to which a Senate budget hearing devolved into accusations more commonly seen on partisan television panels or social media feeds.

The $7,000 Claim Quickly Unravels

Hours after the hearing, Patel attempted to reinforce his allegation by posting what appeared to be a Federal Election Commission expense entry linked to Van Hollen's campaign committee on his official government X account.

The document showed a payment of just over $7,000 to Washington's Lobby Bar.

But the filing itself undercut Patel's claim. The expenditure was listed as 'Catering for Event,' not alcohol purchases, and campaign-funded rather than taxpayer-funded.

A spokesperson for Van Hollen said the payment covered an after-hours holiday reception for more than 50 staff members and had been paid entirely through campaign funds.

The senator's office accused Patel of deliberately misrepresenting publicly available records. Patel did not address the distinction between campaign spending and taxpayer money in his social media post.

Van Hollen responded online with a blunt rebuke. 'You got me,' he wrote sarcastically. 'I catered a holiday reception for my staff with campaign — not taxpayer — dollars! Now let's see your receipts.'

The episode has intensified scrutiny around Patel's increasingly combative public posture since taking office. Critics argue the hearing exposed a willingness to weaponise misinformation in real time. Supporters, meanwhile, see his performance as evidence of a Trump-aligned official refusing to play by conventional Washington rules.

An Extraordinary Ending Inside The Senate Chamber

The confrontation ended with an unexpected challenge.

Van Hollen asked Patel whether he would agree to take what he described as 'the audit test' used within the military to determine whether someone has a drinking problem.

Patel accepted immediately.

'I'll take any test you're willing to take,' he replied.

Van Hollen answered, 'I will take it.'

'Let's go. Side by side,' Patel said.

Patel has since filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over its reporting. The magazine says it stands by the story and intends to fight what it calls a meritless claim.