Declassified FBI files on UFO activity have resurfaced claims that extraterrestrials regard humanity as the 'lowest form' of life in the universe, according to documents released under a Trump administration transparency push in the United States.

The material, drawn from mid-20th-century investigations and recently made public, includes witness testimony and internal memos detailing alleged communications between humans and non-human entities.

The FBI has periodically released historical records linked to UFO sightings and fringe scientific claims, many of which date back to the Cold War era, when anxiety around aerial phenomena and national security was heightened. These files often contain unverified accounts collected during investigations into whether such reports posed any credible threat.

The 'Lowest Form' Claim

Among the most striking entries is a 1955 memo documenting an interview with Randall Cox, a member of the Detroit Flying Saucer Club. According to the record, Cox told federal agents that extraterrestrial beings had transmitted messages to Earth describing humanity as the 'lowest form of universal existence.'

The memo states that, in these alleged communications, other planets had already 'conquered outer space,' leaving Earth behind. Cox further claimed the purpose of these contacts was to gradually prepare humans for future landings. The document states that he believed the interaction was 'limited at this time' to condition the public for the eventual arrival.

It is important to note that the FBI did not verify these claims as factual. The material reflects what was reported to agents rather than independently confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial contact. Even within the file, officials appear cautious. While the possibility of a security risk was considered, the alleged visitors were described as 'friendly to the US,' a detail that underscores the testimony's speculative nature.

Another claim recorded in the same interview adds to the sense of improbability. Cox told investigators that a technician based at Sandia Air Force Base, identified as John Fry, had piloted a flying saucer from New Mexico to New York in roughly 30 minutes. No corroborating evidence is presented in the documents.

Aliens Viewed With Scepticism

The Bureau's own assessments reveal a degree of scepticism about the individuals involved. Cox was described as an active figure in UFO circles, while his associate, John Hoffman, a Second World War veteran, was judged by agents to have strayed 'beyond the realm of scientific fact into that of possible scientific fiction.'

Investigators also drew parallels between Cox's account and the claims of Dorothy Martin, a 1950s cult leader who said she was in telepathic contact with alien 'Guardians.' Martin famously predicted a catastrophic flood in December 1954 that never occurred, later asserting that disaster had been averted due to the faith of her followers. Her case remains widely cited in psychological studies on belief persistence despite contradictory evidence.

The release of these files has been framed politically as part of a broader effort to open up government archives. US officials involved in the declassification process have promised further disclosures, suggesting that what is now public represents only a portion of the material held.

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Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett publicly welcomed the move, writing on X that the initial release would be minor compared with what might follow. Meanwhile, officials overseeing the disclosure have spoken of 'unprecedented transparency,' though they have not confirmed the existence of verifiable extraterrestrial evidence.

What emerges from the documents is less a definitive account of alien contact and more a snapshot of how seriously such claims were once examined. The files capture a period when the boundary between scientific inquiry, public fear and speculative belief was often blurred—and when even the most extraordinary assertions were formally recorded, if not formally believed.