FBI Director Kash Patel has accused Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department of keeping federal agents at arm's length during the most important early phase of the Nancy Guthrie investigation, using a 5 May interview to argue that crucial time was lost after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home.

Kash Patel says FBI was initially 'kept out' of Nancy Guthrie investigation https://t.co/zQMypK69TT — Mybuddysully (@mybuddysully) May 6, 2026

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on 1 February after she failed to arrive at a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service, and investigators have said they believe she was taken from her home against her will. Before that, she had spent the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son in law Tommaso Cioni, while a doorbell camera later captured a masked person at her front door in the early hours.

Guthrie Case Leaves Patel Pressing a Familiar Point

Patel's complaint was not subtle. Speaking on Sean Hannity's podcast, he said the FBI was 'kept out of the investigation' for four days, a period he described as unforgivable in a missing-persons case, arguing that the first 48 hours are often when evidence is found, witnesses are sharpest, and digital trails are still active.

Patel was not arguing over bureaucratic etiquette. He was arguing that delay itself may have shaped the case. In his telling, once the FBI was finally allowed in, agents quickly pushed for material that local investigators had not yet secured, including cached footage connected to the Ring doorbell system.

FBI Director Kash Patel sounded off on the Pima County Sheriff's handling of the Nancy Guthrie case during an interview on "Hang out with Sean Hannity," released on Tuesday. https://t.co/91xKAqXY4M — NewsChannel 8 | KTUL (@KTULNews) May 6, 2026

He said the bureau worked with Google to retrieve the image of the masked figure seen at Guthrie's home, despite the apparent lack of a subscription that would have preserved all available footage automatically. In Patel's version of events, that image did not appear through routine luck. It appeared because federal investigators asked the obvious hard question before the data vanished for good.

At this stage it is still a claim, no arrest has been made and no public charging document has laid out a full evidential chain. Readers should resist the temptation to turn a fragment of video into a finished story simply because one powerful official sounds certain.

Dispute Over Evidence

Patel also took aim at how DNA evidence was handled. He said the FBI offered to test material recovered at the scene at Quantico and even had a fixed-wing aircraft ready to move it, but local authorities chose instead to send the evidence to a private laboratory in Florida.

WAR OF WORDS: FBI Director Kash Patel ripped into the Pima County Sheriff's Department, claiming the agency was locked out of the Nancy Guthrie case for four days. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos responded, saying his department began coordinating with the FBI "without delay." pic.twitter.com/uRNNVP9xoe — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) May 6, 2026

The detail is likely to stick with people because it is so concrete. A plane ready, a world-famous lab available, a decision made elsewhere. Hannity called it a 'bad call,' and Patel did not exactly rush to disagree, although he acknowledged it remained the sheriff's department's decision because the case sat within local jurisdiction.

Read more Was Nancy Guthrie Kidnapped to Settle a Secret Grudge Against Daughter Savannah? Was Nancy Guthrie Kidnapped to Settle a Secret Grudge Against Daughter Savannah?

There is an awkward truth in that exchange. Patel may be right that federal resources could have accelerated parts of the inquiry. He may also be overstating what speed alone would have delivered. Missing-persons investigations are littered with cases where fast action still fails to produce answers and certainty offered in hindsight can be a little too tidy for comfort.

Still, the criticism has force because the known facts are troubling enough on their own. Guthrie was 84 when she disappeared. Her phone was reportedly left behind. Investigators believe she was likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. on 1 February when her pacemaker disconnected from her mobile phone. Since then, the case has generated intense attention and precious little public resolution.

Patel clashes with Arizona sheriff over Nancy Guthrie probe, claims FBI was kept 'out of the loop' https://t.co/VlVJQSlbgj — Just the News (@JustTheNews) May 6, 2026

What remains solid is narrower than the rhetoric surrounding it. Nancy Guthrie is still missing. Patel says the FBI was shut out at a critical moment. Local authorities are not responding directly to the allegations. Nothing is confirmed beyond the limited public timeline.

It leaves the case in the worst sort of limbo, suspended between official confidence and unanswered basics. If Patel is right, the first days were mishandled. If he is wrong, an investigation into an elderly woman's disappearance has now been folded into a public turf war, and neither possibility makes the picture any easier for the family, who are left staring at that masked figure and still waiting for someone to put a name to it.