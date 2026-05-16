The director of the FBI faces scrutiny over his use of government resources and undisclosed luxury travel. Kash Patel has declined to identify the financier behind a private luxury suite he occupied with his girlfriend during a high-profile country music concert.

Patel attended the George Strait event in Philadelphia alongside singer Alexis Wilkins. The outing is part of a broader pattern of questionable expenditures, which include deploying elite FBI agents to protect Wilkins in Nashville.

Why Elite FBI Protection for Alexis Wilkins Is Raising Alarms

In November, media outlets revealed Wilkins received a dedicated security detail. These elite agents were previously assigned to an FBI SWAT team in the Nashville field office.

Patel justified the detail by citing safety threats against his partner. However, providing full FBI protection to a romantic partner who does not reside with a high-ranking official is unprecedented.

This measure was implemented weeks after Patel drew criticism for using a $60 million (£47.5 million) FBI jet. He travelled to a Penn State University event in October to watch Wilkins perform.

Before assuming his role, Patel criticised former FBI director Chris Wray for relying on private flights. Patel recently dismissed complaints about his own travel as 'noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news.'

Kash Patel is out of control. He flew his girlfriend on the FBI’s plane to a concert. The trip revealed in a NYT investigation into his use of FBI resources for personal use. They sat in a private suite costing $35K-$50K. The FBI refused to say who paid.https://t.co/JienB9wY8T pic.twitter.com/ufoNaFIkCP — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 16, 2026

The Hidden Costs of VIP Travel and Philadelphia Concert Suites

A recent investigation published by The New York Times scrutinised Patel's movements. Federal policy requires FBI directors to use government aircraft for professional and personal journeys.

Patel must reimburse the government for personal trips at the cost of a standard coach ticket. While the FBI maintains Patel followed this protocol, critics are questioning various side trips.

These excursions included visits to VIP suites, leisure outings, and dedicated nights out. One previously unreported trip involved a journey to Lincoln Financial Field to watch George Strait.

The couple travelled aboard a Gulfstream V jet and enjoyed the concert from a luxury suite. A source told The New York Times that booking the suite typically costs between $35,000 to $50,000 (£27,700 and £39,500).

An FBI employee present at the event spotted the couple. Sources cited by The New York Times noted the security detail and flight crew collected overtime pay while waiting until past 11 pm for the couple to return.

Through a spokesperson, Patel refused to disclose the funding source for the suite. FBI spokesman Ben Williamson stated Wilkins was 'an invited guest,' though representatives for the performers did not respond.

35K−50K suite, Gulfstream V jet, overtime for FBI crew til 11 PM—all so 46-yr-old Kash Patel & his 27-yr-old GF Alexis Wilkins could play a country concert date.



And he won’t say who paid. Same guy with past luxury FBI “work trips”?



Taxpayers aren’t your sugar daddy, Kash! pic.twitter.com/xJfX7xMtE0 — Luna 🇺🇸 (@LunaForTruth) May 16, 2026

Pearl Harbor Snorkelling Trip Adds to Scrutiny Over Patel's Conduct

The financial burden of the security arrangements extends beyond travel. Patel transferred agents from other jurisdictions to allocate four SWAT members and two SUVs to escort Wilkins.

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A former senior official cited by The New York Times estimated maintaining this protection would cost approximately $1 million (£790,000) annually. This figure omits ongoing scrutiny related to substantial overtime and vehicle expenses.

In a separate incident, an Associated Press report revealed Patel took a VIP snorkelling excursion at the Pearl Harbor memorial. The director swam around the USS Arizona, a location regarded as hallowed ground.

Over 900 military personnel remain entombed within the wreckage, prompting strict rules against swimming. Despite regulations, Patel and nine individuals were escorted by Navy SEALs, and Patel 'swam in the vicinity of the tomb for 30 minutes, according to the Navy.'

Access to the water surrounding the tomb is strictly limited to military divers. The revelations about Patel's conduct underscore growing concerns regarding his adherence to long-established government protocols.