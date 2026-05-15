Controversial internet personality Clavicular is facing criticism online after comments he made about women and sex during a recent podcast appearance began circulating across social media platforms.

The streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, said making women orgasm was 'not important' because the 'extra effort' involved did not provide enough 'ROI' or return of investment, per UNILAD.

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Podcast Debate Erupts After Clavicular's Remarks

The remarks were made during an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. During the discussion, Clavicular was asked by one of the hosts, 'How important is it to you to also make the girl have an orgasm?'

In response, Clavicular argued that the time spent trying to satisfy women sexually could be used on what he considered more productive activities. 'Not important,' he answered swiftly. 'Because, you know, the amount of extra effort that's required to do that is not gonna have much ROI.'

Paul and Majlak appeared amused by Clavicular's response, laughing as he explained his perspective further. The streamer added that satisfying women sexually would require at least 30 more minutes, beyond what he would normally spend. 'You're going to have to spend at least an extra half hour, more than you usually would.'

One of the hosts pushed back on Clavicular's comments, arguing that sexual satisfaction can play an important role in maintaining a healthy long-term relationship. He said, 'That's not true. It depends on the girl. If you're just doing one-night stands, it doesn't matter. But if you're trying to satisfy a partner and maintain a long-term relationship, having them enjoy the experience is obviously important.'

Comments Draw Strong Reactions

The clip quickly spread online, with many viewers criticising the influencer for reducing intimacy to a transactional concept. Social media users accused him of promoting unhealthy attitudes toward relationships, while others mocked the way he framed sexual satisfaction using business terminology.

Clavicular says he doesn’t think it’s important for a woman to have an org*sm because there isn’t a good “Return on Investment” 💀



“it’s not important… the amount of extra effort that’s required to do that is just not gonna have much ROI…” pic.twitter.com/bEpOxzLz58 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 13, 2026

The debate soon expanded beyond the podcast itself, with clips reposted across X, TikTok and Reddit, where users argued over modern dating expectations, masculinity, and influencer culture.

Who is Clavicular?

Clavicular, 20, rose to fame online through content linked to 'looksmaxxing,' an internet subculture focused on improving physical appearance through extreme methods. Reports from the Los Angeles Times described him as one of the most recognisable faces associated with the online manosphere community.

His content often centres on physical optimisation, self-improvement and controversial opinions about dating and gender dynamics. Media outlets including Out Magazine and The Advocate have linked his rise to the growing popularity of looksmaxxing content among younger male audiences.

Clavicular has also built a reputation for shocking livestreams and confrontational public appearances, which have repeatedly placed him at the centre of online controversy.

Debate Around Influencer Culture

Clavicular's latest remarks have triggered conversations about the role influencers play in shaping discussions around relationships and masculinity online. Critics argue that statements framed around dominance, status and transactional dating continue gaining traction because of social media algorithms that reward outrage and confrontation.

Others pointed out that the controversy itself may further increase Clavicular's visibility, as viral backlash often fuels engagement for polarising internet personalities. Despite the criticism, clips from the podcast continue spreading online, keeping the influencer at the centre of another internet debate.