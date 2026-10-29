A photograph of FBI Director Kash Patel looking startled has found a new job this Halloween. A social media post appearing to show his wide-eyed face hanging outside a home has prompted jokes about children avoiding the front door, while printable Patel masks and life-size cardboard cut-outs are being sold online ahead of 31 October.

The decoration's location and creator have not been independently confirmed. Even so, the reactions suggest his familiar expression has become an unlikely seasonal attraction, with the image moving from internet meme to Halloween prop.

Kash Patel's Shocked Face Becomes Halloween Decor

The display circulating online appears to feature an enlarged image of Patel's face positioned outside a house, turning a photograph already familiar to meme-makers into a Halloween prop. Instagram users quickly found ways to improve the joke. 'Kids will be way too freaked out to go to THAT door,' wrote one, while another called it the 'Best alarm system in town.'

Another commenter suggested it was a way to 'absolutely repel all trick r treaters'. The replies included laughing emojis, horror-film comparisons and suggestions that the decoration might discourage visitors before anyone reached the door.

Others wanted one themselves. 'Bye making my own rn,' wrote one. The comments were made beneath a social media post showing the apparent display. They document amusement among viewers, although they do not establish how many homes have adopted the decoration.

Why Did Kash Patel's Wide-Eyed Photo Go Viral?

Patel's expression had attracted online attention long before the Halloween decorations appeared. Footage of the FBI director attending a White House press briefing on 11 August 2025 spread on social media, with users commenting on his wide-eyed appearance.

His face subsequently appeared in memes and edited photographs, with internet users repeatedly focusing on the same surprised expression. The latest Halloween post takes that existing joke beyond the screen and places it at someone's front door.

Kash Patel goes viral over his appearance during White House press briefing. https://t.co/3GHWrIGTpl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 12, 2025

Where Can You Buy Kash Patel Halloween Masks?

People who prefer to wear the joke can find printable Patel face masks on Etsy. One digital listing offers a downloadable design for approximately $0.99 (£0.74), which buyers can print and cut out themselves.

Life-size cardboard standees are also available through independent retailers, including a Wet Paint Printing cut-out advertised on Walmart's online marketplace. Prices vary, and the products are not official FBI merchandise. Patel became the FBI's ninth director in February 2025 after President Donald Trump nominated him and the Senate confirmed his appointment.

The merchandise does not establish a nationwide Halloween craze. But between the online masks, cardboard figures and apparent doorstep decoration, the FBI director's surprised expression has acquired a seasonal audience far beyond Washington.

The Etsy seller, 99CentMasks, also advertises downloadable masks depicting other political figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu and Bernie Sanders, placing Patel alongside familiar names in its growing range of novelty costumes. The Etsy listing also describes the design as a political costume accessory rather than a ready-made mask. Buyers must supply their own paper or card and assemble it at home. While the listing makes Patel's face available for Halloween, it provides no figures showing how many customers have actually purchased the design.