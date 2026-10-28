An Ohio pastor who went viral after introducing a second wife to his congregation has said he could marry a third woman, provided he could afford it. However, Israel Ford has said neither of his current wives could take another husband under the rules of their relationship.

Ford, founder of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, near Cleveland, discussed the arrangement in an interview on Larry Reid Live published on 27 October. He appeared alongside his first wife, Lydia Ford, and his second wife, Shakayla Ford, two days after Lydia introduced Shakayla to churchgoers as her 'sister in marriage'.

When asked about the possibility of a third wife, Ford replied: 'You can go as far as you can afford.'

Ford Says a Second Husband Would Mean the End of the Marriage

Reid asked whether Lydia or Shakayla could take another husband. Ford responded: 'If they wanted, you know, another husband, then they don't want me.'

He indicated that a wife wanting another man would need to discuss separating rather than pursuing another relationship within their existing arrangement.

Ford said any third wife would need the approval of both Lydia and Shakayla and would have to fit into their existing household. He also argued that a husband's responsibilities differ from a wife's, using that distinction to explain why he considers additional wives acceptable but not additional husbands for his current partners.

The three share a home and household expenses. Ford also acknowledged that Lydia has greater influence in some family decisions because of their longer relationship.

Prophet Israel Ford and his wives, Shakayla and Lydia, spoke out after going viral due to the announcement that he has two wives. During the conversation, he made it clear that, while he has two wives, neither is allowed to have another husband. #TSRStaffAS 📹 : (@larryreidlive ) pic.twitter.com/sZwuVy3oON — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 28, 2026

From Church Helper to Ford's Second Wife

Shakayla, previously known as Shakayla Talley, became close to the couple while helping Lydia recover from surgery. Ford said his feelings for Shakayla developed during that period.

He maintained that Lydia's approval was essential before he pursued the second marriage. 'I would never marry her until you are okay with it because I can't have two wives if I get a second one and the first one walk away,' he told Reid.

Lydia recalled initially rejecting the idea. 'Ain't no way. I ain't doing that. That's not for me,' she said. She explained that prayer, fasting and studying scripture eventually changed her perspective. She also acknowledged experiencing jealousy.

Shakayla, meanwhile, said she would have preferred to keep the relationship private. Ford defended his decision to make it public, saying: 'I think transparency is everything.'

In a Facebook post announcing the relationship, Ford argued that the belief that a man should have only one wife was 'unbiblical'. He also wrote that he had no plans to prioritise pleasing people over what he believed God had revealed to him.

Ohio's Bigamy Law Puts Ford's Relationship in Question

Ford's comments illustrate the one-sided arrangement he describes: he is open to taking additional wives, while neither of his current wives is permitted another husband under his stated rules. This arrangement is known as polygyny, in which one man has multiple wives.

The announcement has also raised questions about Ohio's bigamy law. Under Ohio Revised Code Section 2919.01, a married person may not marry another person or continue to cohabit with that person in the state. A violation is classified as a first-degree misdemeanour. However, the available reporting does not establish whether Ford's relationship with Shakayla constitutes a legally recognised second marriage or whether the specific circumstances would amount to an offence under the statute.

Ford has said he intends to publish a sermon explaining his scriptural position. For now, his interview with Reid provides further insight into how he and his wives describe their relationship and the rules governing their household.