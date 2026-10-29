An X post telling people to remain at home on 30 October has spread as a Japanese warning, though its text never names the country. The writer's only stated credential is an unverified claim of a Pfizer connection. The Japan link comes from the video attached underneath. That clip shows Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Koizumi was briefing reporters on a North Korean missile launch on 20 September. An IBTimes UK transcription of the clip's audio found no mention of 30 October, staying home or Pfizer. Even so, the post drew over a million views in its first day, three days before the date.

What the Post Says

An account called Clearance Patriot published the post at 6:54pm UK time on 27 October. The account also carries X's paid verification badge. The text begins by claiming the writer and their daughter 'both work at Pfizer'. It then tells readers to cancel everything and stay indoors that day. The post offers no evidence linking it to Pfizer, and it names no country, city, or specific threat.

My daughter and I both work at Pfizer.

I'll say this just once.

Cancel all your plans on October 30th and absolutely stay home! pic.twitter.com/cE6iCWsvSW — Clearance Patriot (@alexbrooks121) October 27, 2026

The Japan framing was already circulating before Clearance Patriot posted. Nearly four hours earlier, a post with more than 23,000 likes had tied a 'Japanese Pfizer employee' to stockpiling advice from more than a dozen governments. A reply dismissed that claim as clickbait designed to profit from a stock trade. By Wednesday, Clearance Patriot's post had about 3,600 likes and 450-plus replies, with copies circulating on several other accounts too.

What Koizumi Said in the Clip

The footage carries the logo of TBS News Dig, TBS's online news service. In it, the minister says at least one ballistic missile left North Korea's east coast at about 3pm. The missile flew roughly 440 kilometres (273 miles), reaching about 60 kilometres (37 miles) in altitude before falling beyond Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan was analysing it with the US and South Korea, he adds. Those figures match the Defence Ministry's transcript of his 20 September briefing.

Koizumi then lists the prime minister's instructions to gather information and to check on aircraft and ships. He says Japan lodged a strong protest with North Korea through its embassy channel in Beijing. He ends with an update on military preparations for an approaching typhoon. At no point does he mention late October, a stay-at-home order or any drug company. That day, he said on X that North Korea had fired 15 or more missiles and projectiles in 2026.

What Is Really Happening on 30 October

That date does matter in Tokyo, but for Halloween. Shibuya Ward plans traffic restrictions around Shibuya Station overnight from 30 October to early on 1 November. Mayor Ken Hasebe announced the measures on 30 September, along with fencing around the Hachiko statue, extra security guards and a ban on drinking on the street.

On 2 November, Disaster Management Minister Goshi Hosono will urge households to store at least three days of food, water and toilet supplies as a new disaster agency opens, FNN reports. Like Britain's 'Be Ready' campaign, launched by the Cabinet Office on 22 October to help households cope with 72 hours of disruption, his appeal is general guidance.